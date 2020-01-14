Morfeld wants to study possible Lincoln-Omaha commuter rail

Four years later, and with the help of two consultants and $200,000 in federal grant funding, the NTRAC pegged the cost to complete a commuter rail system at nearly $84 million, and estimated the system could serve as many as 345,000 annual riders by 2030.

The plan, which also explored the possibility for railways connecting Omaha to Fremont and Blair, is still available on the NDOT website, never came to fruition, however. As the state’s population has shifted eastward, I-80 has also been expanded to accommodate more cars making the daily trip.

Morfeld said his bill would authorize the department to complete a feasibility study by Dec. 1.

Among other bills introduced Tuesday:

Reimbursement for inmates: Counties would be reimbursed by the state if they hold inmates who, while in the custody of the Department of Correctional Services, commit a crime or escape and are later apprehended, under a bill (LB978) from Sen. Dave Murman of Glenvil.

Change in procurement: Constitutional officers or their designees would be required to follow Nebraska’s competitive-bidding laws, under a bill (LB981) by Omaha Sen. Megan Hunt.