More resentment as feuds come front and center again Friday in the Legislature

The first week back in the Nebraska Legislature was called to an abrupt halt Friday morning when Speaker Jim Scheer adjourned the day early because of deteriorating feuds on the floor.
This week there have been sexually charged speeches and racism accusations between a male and female senator, a heated exchange, gestures, and a command to "shut up" between two others, and a call by local and state party leaders for expulsion of Sen. Ernie Chambers.
Senators had nearly finished their load of work for the first week of the restarted session, but with three bills left on the day's agenda, Scheer called a timeout because, he said, "I'm not going to let this disintegrate farther."
"Enough is enough," he said. "I asked at the beginning of this week that we would have some decorum, that we would have some respect for each other. You don't have to like each other, but you have to respect each other on this floor."
He challenged senators to evaluate their behavior before they come back on Monday.
"We need to start holding each other accountable and accountable for the institution," he said. "We can no longer sully it."
Before the call to adjourn, Sen. Mike Groene of North Platte had referred to an incident on the floor Tuesday night in which he told Lincoln Sen. Patty Pansing Brooks, a senator on his Education Committee, to "shut up," and made some gesture toward her. He criticized Lincoln Sen. Adam Morfeld for jumping into the middle of it Tuesday by tweeting that Groene had "flipped her off," and then by bringing it up on the floor Friday.
"He spread a vicious rumor about me," Groene said. "I am getting vicious emails, continued attacks."
Morfeld said he tweeted it because it needed to be addressed. People need to know when leadership, especially of the Education Committee, do those things, he said.
Groene said he was heckled and distracted by Pansing Brooks on Tuesday night when he was addressing comments she made about an abortion bill (LB814), and his mistake was not asking for a gavel for silence instead of telling her to shut up. And the gesture he made was a universal sign to "desist and stop harassing me," a quick chopping gesture with the hands.
He added that Pansing Brooks insulted him sexually for two years by calling him "Sunshine." Is that respectful? he asked.
Pansing Brooks said she was going to drop the whole thing, but decided to comment Friday because he brought it up. She had never had that obscene middle finger gesture so aggressively pointed at her, she said.
"I was getting called names. I was being told I was disgusting. I was told I was un-Christian," she said. "And so it's a matter of who threw the first stone."
She said she was willing to let it go.
"I was undone by it but I decided to move on," she said. "I've talked to many former senators who said they are blown away that nobody came to me and said, 'We support you. I'm sorry that happened to you.'"
Sometimes people think when someone is as outspoken as she and Groene are, heated conversation is normal, she said. So she is expected to just sit down and be quiet because she was told she was chiding him.
That's when Sen. Julie Slama of Peru stood up and made comments about Chambers' statement on the floor about her Monday that she called his "evident rape fantasy" about her.
It was "a little bit hypocritical to clutch our pearls about Senator Groene's comments," of saying "shut up" to Pansing Brooks without some indignation from the "self-avowed feminists on this floor" over what she has called Chambers' sexual harassment of her.
"That's far more problematic than what's being discussed here," she said.
