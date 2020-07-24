More resentment as feuds come front and center again Friday in the Legislature

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The first week back in the Nebraska Legislature was called to an abrupt halt Friday morning when Speaker Jim Scheer adjourned the day early because of deteriorating feuds on the floor.

This week there have been sexually charged speeches and racism accusations between a male and female senator, a heated exchange, gestures, and a command to "shut up" between two others, and a call by local and state party leaders for expulsion of Sen. Ernie Chambers.

Senators had nearly finished their load of work for the first week of the restarted session, but with three bills left on the day's agenda, Scheer called a timeout because, he said, "I'm not going to let this disintegrate farther."

"Enough is enough," he said. "I asked at the beginning of this week that we would have some decorum, that we would have some respect for each other. You don't have to like each other, but you have to respect each other on this floor."

He challenged senators to evaluate their behavior before they come back on Monday.

"We need to start holding each other accountable and accountable for the institution," he said. "We can no longer sully it."