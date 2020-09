Medical marijuana supporters filing new language for 2022 Nebraska ballot

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Medical marijuana initiative petition sponsors aren't wasting any time.

State Sens. Anna Wishart and Adam Morfeld, co-chairs of Nebraskans for Medical Marijuana, said they would file new petition language with Secretary of State Bob Evnen by Monday afternoon.

It will say the committee intends to qualify for the November 2022 ballot in Nebraska. The new language will "simply and singularly state:"

“Persons in the State of Nebraska shall have the right to cannabis in all its forms for medical purposes.”

After carefully reviewing the opinion from the five Supreme Court judges who ruled to remove the 2020 initiative from the ballot, they said, Nebraskans for Medical Marijuana decided to take the route of the successful effort of casino gaming supporters and file a simple, one-sentence constitutional right that would then be followed with trailing statutory initiatives to set up a safe and secure medical cannabis system in Nebraska.

“Families with loved ones suffering from conditions like epilepsy, PTSD, Parkinson’s and cancer have fought for years to make medical cannabis safely accessible in our state as it is in 33 other states,” Wishart said.