Meatpacking workers win legislative hearing next week

Hansen said he believes the Legislature "has not had or taken the chance to address the realities of the COVID-19 pandemic in our state (and) hopefully this hearing can be a start for discussing some of the many problems facing our constituents."

"We, as a Legislature, will need to address them at some point in the future," he said.

On Wednesday, Vargas won majority approval to introduce a new bill addressing meatpacking worker concerns, but his proposal fell two votes short of meeting a 30-vote threshold.

Eleven senators who were present at the time chose not to cast a vote.

Vargas represents a legislative district in south Omaha that is home to a large Latino population, many of whom work at nearby meat processing plants.

The state's meat processing workforce is largely composed of Latino, immigrant and refugee workers.

Vargas, whose father died in New York City in April after a lengthy battle with the coronavirus, is the only Latino member of the Legislature.

Workers on rapidly moving meat processing production lines labor shoulder-to-shoulder and often directly across from one another.