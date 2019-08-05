{{featured_button_text}}

Sen. John McCollister of Omaha, a Republican, has called out his party for "enabling white supremacy in our country" and called upon Republican members of Congress to speak up now.

"We have a Republican president who continually stokes racist fears in his base," McCollister said in a series of tweets.  

"We have Republican senators and representatives who look the other way and say nothing for fear that it will negatively affect their elections.

"No more," McCollister tweeted. "When the history books are written, I refuse to be someone who said nothing."

McCollister, the son of a former Omaha congressman, is serving his second and final term in the nonpartisan Legislature.

His series of tweets went viral, quickly accumulating more than 98,000 likes and being retweeted 23,000 times. The Washington Post gave McCollister's remarks attention in the nation's capital with a separate story.

"As a lifelong Republican, it pains me to say this," McCollister tweeted, "but it's the truth.

"The time is now for us Republicans to be honest with what is happening inside our party," he wrote. "We are better than this and I implore my Republican colleagues to stand up and do the right thing."

Be the first to know - Sign up for Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7248 or dwalton@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSDon.

2
1
0
0
0

Tags

Political reporter

Don Walton, a Husker and Yankee fan, is a longtime Journal Star political and government reporter.

Load comments