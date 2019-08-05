Sen. John McCollister of Omaha, a Republican, has called out his party for "enabling white supremacy in our country" and called upon Republican members of Congress to speak up now.
"We have a Republican president who continually stokes racist fears in his base," McCollister said in a series of tweets.
"We have Republican senators and representatives who look the other way and say nothing for fear that it will negatively affect their elections.
"No more," McCollister tweeted. "When the history books are written, I refuse to be someone who said nothing."
The Republican Party is enabling white supremacy in our country. As a lifelong Republican, it pains me to say this, but it’s the truth.— Senator McCollister (@SenMcCollister) August 5, 2019
I of course am not suggesting that all Republicans are white supremacists nor am I saying that the average Republican is even racist.
We have a Republican president who continually stokes racist fears in his base. He calls certain countries “sh*tholes,” tells women of color to “go back” to where they came from and lies more than he tells the truth.— Senator McCollister (@SenMcCollister) August 5, 2019
We have Republican senators and representatives who look the other way and say nothing for fear that it will negatively affect their elections.— Senator McCollister (@SenMcCollister) August 5, 2019
No more.
When the history books are written, I refuse to be someone who said nothing.
The time is now for us Republicans to be honest with what is happening inside our party. We are better than this and I implore my Republican colleagues to stand up and do the right thing.— Senator McCollister (@SenMcCollister) August 5, 2019
McCollister, the son of a former Omaha congressman, is serving his second and final term in the nonpartisan Legislature.
His series of tweets went viral, quickly accumulating more than 98,000 likes and being retweeted 23,000 times. The Washington Post gave McCollister's remarks attention in the nation's capital with a separate story.
"As a lifelong Republican, it pains me to say this," McCollister tweeted, "but it's the truth.
"The time is now for us Republicans to be honest with what is happening inside our party," he wrote. "We are better than this and I implore my Republican colleagues to stand up and do the right thing."