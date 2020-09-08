McCollister, 19 other Nebraska state senators ask Ricketts to continue emergency food assistance

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

During the 17 days that wrapped up the 2020 Nebraska legislative session, a number of senators stood and asked repeatedly for help for people who experienced hardship because of the pandemic.

They asked fellow senators to ensure their constituents were given eviction protection, child care subsidies, unemployment benefits and enough food for their families.

In those 17 days, they were told many other senators had different priorities.

Then Nebraska became the only state not to continue emergency supplemental food assistance beyond July, as allowed by a federal coronavirus relief bill.

The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services has explained it remains optimistic that many families are returning to work and parts of their lives as they knew it prior to the pandemic.

Monday, 20 senators sent a letter to Gov. Pete Ricketts requesting he immediately reopen applications for pandemic electronic benefit transfer, designed to provide cash benefits on an EBT card to be used to purchase food, and to continue emergency SNAP benefits to thousands of Nebraskans.