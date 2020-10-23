Lots of improvements in state's Youth Rehabilitation and Treatment Centers, legislative committee is told

A special legislative oversight committee got the opportunity Friday to ask questions about the state's Youth Rehabilitation and Treatment programs and changes.
Sen. John Lowe of Kearney, one of 10 members present at the hearing, asked for an assessment from Department of Health and Human Services staff of changes put in place 14 months ago for the beleaguered youth rehabilitation system.
The program operates three facilities, in Kearney, Geneva and Lincoln, although no youths are currently in Geneva, which was previously designated for girls ready to reenter their communities. A number of changes have taken place after a crisis at Geneva last year led to moving girls from that location to Kearney, where boys are traditionally housed.
Dr. Janine Fromm, executive medical officer for the Department of Health and Human Services, told Lowe numbers of confinements of youths, assaults and runaways have gone down.
"Kids are doing better in school, earning more credits," she said. "There's just so much more engagement."
The feeling on the Kearney campus is really different from a year ago, Fromm said.
Youths in the Lincoln YRTC have some significant mental health issues, and by definition have been difficult to treat, she said.
"But we see real changes in their behavior," she said.
The youths who were sent from Hastings to Lincoln's Whitehall for substance-abuse treatment have done well with that transition, in the department's opinion.
"It feels like we are just miles away from where we were a year ago," Fromm said. "Just the feeling that you get, talking to the kids, with the staff, just the crisis we were at a little over a year ago versus now. ... It's a lot of work, but it's been incredibly gratifying."
As of Oct. 19, YRTC-Kearney had 40 boys and 14 girls. Eight youths were at YRTC-Lincoln, including five boys.
Whitehall has the capacity for 16 substance-abuse treatment youth and has had an average of seven to eight in the program this year.
The total budget for the Youth Rehabilitation and Treatment Centers is $23 million to $25 million.
Jennifer Carter, Nebraska inspector general for child welfare, testified at the hearing that the inspector general's office has been involved in the issues surrounding the system's crisis and changes for the entire 14 months.
There have been a multitude of issues that have come to her office regarding the move of girls from Geneva to Lincoln to Kearney, back to Geneva and now in future months to Hastings. The office has also received calls about the change in business plans, multiple leadership changes, effects on staffing, and effects of COVID-19 on the facilities.
"Our strongest recommendation is that there needs to be a pause in any significant, fundamental, systemic changes to the YRTCs until a real, deliberate, thoughtful planning process is completed," Carter said.
There's been a lot of significant expenditures, including renovation of a building on the Geneva campus, purchase of modular buildings for education of the girls on the Kearney campus, the lease and renovation of the Lincoln facility, renovations to the Whitehall campus in Lincoln and the Regional Center building in Hastings.
"Those are things that I think can affect the Legislature, affect appropriations and (senators') roles," Carter said.
The changes have also created a lot of confusion and speculation among staff about the stability of their positions, she said. They are still fielding questions about whether the Geneva campus is closing permanently.
"It speaks to the need for a really thoughtful detailed plan with a long-range goal," she said.
