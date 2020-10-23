Lots of improvements in state's Youth Rehabilitation and Treatment Centers, legislative committee is told

"But we see real changes in their behavior," she said.

The youths who were sent from Hastings to Lincoln's Whitehall for substance-abuse treatment have done well with that transition, in the department's opinion.

"It feels like we are just miles away from where we were a year ago," Fromm said. "Just the feeling that you get, talking to the kids, with the staff, just the crisis we were at a little over a year ago versus now. ... It's a lot of work, but it's been incredibly gratifying."

As of Oct. 19, YRTC-Kearney had 40 boys and 14 girls. Eight youths were at YRTC-Lincoln, including five boys.

Whitehall has the capacity for 16 substance-abuse treatment youth and has had an average of seven to eight in the program this year.

The total budget for the Youth Rehabilitation and Treatment Centers is $23 million to $25 million.

Jennifer Carter, Nebraska inspector general for child welfare, testified at the hearing that the inspector general's office has been involved in the issues surrounding the system's crisis and changes for the entire 14 months.