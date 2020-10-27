Lots of angst among parents, students, teachers, leaders, Education Committee hears

Brynna Luke and her husband had a tough decision to make for their three children — two in high school and one in first grade — when school started this fall.

The schools were turned upside-down in the spring because of COVID-19, and so was Luke's family. Her outgoing 6-year-old cried every day for six months because she missed being with other kids her age. Her immunocompromised, more introverted daughter wanted to learn remotely.

The somewhat chaotic nature of what was going on disrupted the family's more organized, predictable way of being.

The mom's job in real estate was reduced, she told the Legislature's Education Committee, which held a hearing Tuesday to learn about how schools, students and families have been affected by COVID-19. Her husband's work as a molecular biologist doubled.

So Luke finally gave her kids the option of being home-schooled or going to school, even though it meant she had to dive into something she had no idea how to do.

The Lukes did it because they didn't like remote learning and the kids needed to get back to a better routine. The youngest went back to school for her own emotional well-being. The high school kids stayed home, but would like to go back to school at a later date.