Longtime Nebraska Right To Life director Julie Schmit-Albin dies

"I'll admit I'm not at the top of my game this session due to going thru chemo, but my point remains. Every single one of these pro-life senators wants an endorsement or to be listed in the Nebraska Right to Life Voter Guide with their answers to our questions. They scatter when it comes time to introduce a bill we want," she wrote. "I used to play this game with finesse. Now, not so much. I'm battling life threatening cancer and senators who claim to be pro-life ought to be falling all over themselves to introduce pro-life bills like they do in other states. But not in Nebraska where they can run pro-life and then ignore a very simple pro-life bill ..."