Lisa Lee, the lead programmer for the Lincoln Council for International Visitors, announced Friday that she will be a candidate for the District 29 seat in the Legislature.
Lee is the fifth announced candidate for the seat that will be vacated by Sen. Kate Bolz of Lincoln, who is term-limited out of the Legislature at the end of her second term.
"Property tax reform is Nebraska's Number One priority and must be closely coordinated with adequate school funding," Lee said.
Her numerous visits with foreign leaders have convinced her that Nebraska must invest in workforce development if it intends to broaden "the economic base on which prosperity depends," she said.
Lee also pointed to the state's aging workforce and "the urgent need for prison reform" as concerns that need to be addressed.
In addition, she said, she would focus on clean energy initiatives.
Prior to moving to Lincoln from the Kansas City area, Lee worked as an internal audit professional for 13 years.
Lee is a registered Republican seeking election to the nonpartisan Legislature.
The district in south-central Lincoln is closely divided in terms of party registration, with Republicans holding a narrow edge.