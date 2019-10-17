Pledging to continue to deliver tax relief and tax reform, Sen. Lou Ann Linehan of Elkhorn announced Thursday she will seek re-election to a second term in the Legislature.
Linehan is chairwoman of the Legislature's Revenue Committee and has led efforts to sharply reduce property taxes by reforming the state tax system.
The committee's 2019 proposal was blocked on the floor of the Legislature when it lacked the 33 supporting votes that would be required to free the bill from a filibuster waged by its opponents.
"While I've delivered on tax relief, education reform and making government more accountable to taxpayers, much work remains and I'm committed to growing a Nebraska filled with opportunity for today and for the future," Linehan said in announcing her candidacy.
Linehan, former chief of staff for former U.S. Sen. Chuck Hagel, later served as deputy assistant secretary for legislative affairs at the State Department in the George W. Bush administration and helped implement the U.S. surge in Iraq, serving the last six months in Basra overseeing 1,500 personnel.
As a member of both the Revenue and Education committees in the Legislature, Linehan played a leadership role in increasing state funding for property tax relief and has spearheaded several education reform initiatives.
District 39 includes Elkhorn, Valley, Waterloo and portions of Millard west of 180th St. in Douglas County.
Linehan is a Republican.