Linehan says property tax relief depends on package deal

It's going to be "something done for everybody," or nothing gets done when the Legislature reconvenes later this month and confronts a trio of major issues, including proposed property tax relief, Sen. Lou Ann Linehan of Elkhorn said Wednesday.

The fate of three big bills will be at stake, Linehan said during a webinar hosted by the Platte Institute that featured a question-and-answer session with the chairwoman of the Legislature's Revenue Committee.

None of the three proposals can command the 33 votes that would be required to break the bill loose from the grip of a filibuster, she said, so the fate of each may depend now on a package deal.

"It's the way you get it done," Linehan said.

LB1106 would provide $520 million in local property tax relief by lowering valuations and increasing state aid to schools.

LB720 would enact a new business investment tax incentive program to replace the Nebraska Advantage Act, which expires at the end of the year.

LB1084 would commit the state to provide $300 million in funding to help build a blockbuster $2.6 billion center at the University of Nebraska Medical Center to respond to national health threats and crises if the federal government chooses UNMC to perform that task.