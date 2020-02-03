Lincoln youth treatment and rehab center to start accepting youths this month

Thirty employees will staff the center, including technicians, supervisors, support and compliance staff and teachers.

Smith answered questions from reporters late Monday afternoon, then Brownell led a tour of the newest YRTC.

"We want to start small. We want to start intimately. And this is going to be a program where children will get individual attention," Smith said.

It is trauma-focused and trauma-informed, she said. Youths will have a full day of school, along with individual, group and family therapies and activities.

"We're excited about this program. I have talented staff that I recruited. I have talented contractors that are really going to help us make a difference in the lives of the children that we serve from our YRTC program," she said.

While state senators have said it would be a violation of law to house youths in a detention center, Smith said she doesn't see the YRTC facility that way.

"We see this as much as a treatment center," she said. "We recognize that we still have to have a little bit of a correctional feel."

But it is also therapeutic, family friendly and youth-centric, she said.