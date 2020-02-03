Lincoln youth treatment and rehab center to start accepting youths this month

As the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services gets ready to open a new youth treatment facility in Lincoln, state senators are having hearings to provide oversight to the system.
Department CEO Dannette Smith is moving forward with the opening of the Lincoln center, believing it is the best avenue to house youth who need significant behavioral and mental health treatment.
Some youth are expected to move to the facility from the Kearney center later this month, she said. The center, attached to the Lancaster County Youth Services Center, can house up to nine girls and 11 boys in individual rooms, which are similar to cells but not referred to that way.
Each has a door that will be locked when a youth is in the room. Each has a mattress on a built-in concrete slab, a small desk bolted to the wall with a stool, a high, narrow window, stainless-steel toilet and sink, and a mirror.
The unit will allow no interaction of youths or programs with the Lancaster County facility, which provides juvenile detention services.
The center has its own day room, multipurpose room, and exercise room. Both the Lancaster County and the state youths will use the library, classroom space, gym and outdoor space, but at different times.
The area has new paint, technology, furniture, cameras and intercoms, said facility administrator Sarah Brownell.
Thirty employees will staff the center, including technicians, supervisors, support and compliance staff and teachers.
Smith answered questions from reporters late Monday afternoon, then Brownell led a tour of the newest YRTC.
"We want to start small. We want to start intimately. And this is going to be a program where children will get individual attention," Smith said.
It is trauma-focused and trauma-informed, she said. Youths will have a full day of school, along with individual, group and family therapies and activities.
"We're excited about this program. I have talented staff that I recruited. I have talented contractors that are really going to help us make a difference in the lives of the children that we serve from our YRTC program," she said.
While state senators have said it would be a violation of law to house youths in a detention center, Smith said she doesn't see the YRTC facility that way.
"We see this as much as a treatment center," she said. "We recognize that we still have to have a little bit of a correctional feel."
But it is also therapeutic, family friendly and youth-centric, she said.
The state leased space at the Youth Services Center after Smith began a new plan for the system because of a crisis at the girls' center in Geneva. The youth there weren't getting adequate programming and activities and a small group began damaging one of the buildings where many girls were housed. Senators found several youths in confinement in rooms that had no lights, and other disturbing conditions.
All the youths — girls and boys — in the system are being housed at Kearney. Smith said it became clear after months of discussion and research that the state needed a place for youth who have significant behavioral and mental health concerns. The Lancaster County facility had space that would suit the needs of the youth, and the state decided to lease that space, she said.
In the meantime, state senators have introduced 11 YRTC-related bills (LB1140-1150) spurred by a 2-inch-thick report released in late January by the Legislature's Health and Human Services Committee. The report included a list of 14 recommendations.
One of those bills and a resolution will have a hearing Tuesday in front of the Legislature's Executive Board. The bill (LB1144) requires YRTC reports and creates an annual review and physical inspection of all state-run institutions conducted by the Ombudsman's Office. The resolution (LR298) creates a special oversight committee of nine members of the Legislature.
Smith said that despite the pending bills, the department is going to go forward and do its best for these kids.
"I know that the citizens of Nebraska want me to ensure that I'm serving children the right way," she said.
More photos from today's tour:
