Lincoln senator's anti-abortion bill advances to final reading

Omaha Sen. Megan Hunt on Tuesday then requested another legal opinion from Peterson on the consequence of a messy debate last week that failed to include formally reading and introducing the bill on general file, the first step of a legislative debate.

That first-round debate on LB814 last week was a mixture of motions on rules and points of order for an unrelated bill, and a frozen queue that was supposed to be the order of speakers for the anti-abortion bill but was never used. There was also confusion from the presiding officer about whether debate time was being counted for the bill.

She asked if the oversight in compliance with fundamental legislative rules and policy affected the validity of LB814 and made it vulnerable to court challenge.

During debate Tuesday, Lincoln Sen. Mike Hilgers said neither the U.S. Constitution nor the state Constitution puts a restriction on this bill or the procedure that would be prohibited. And there is no Supreme Court or 8th Circuit Court of Appeals decision that is binding on it.

Hilgers argued the legal standard has changed on abortion-related court cases that other constitutionality decisions rely on.