Lincoln senator wants remote voting for high risk members of Legislature

His decision, he said, was based on the current belief that the COVID-19 cases will have peaked by that time, and that numbers will not surge again midsummer as restrictions are gradually loosened.

If everything goes as planned, the session would run through Aug. 13.

Precautions will be in place such as shields at senators' desk areas and spreading out of seats, available coronavirus testing for senators, temperature checks, limits on staff inside the chamber, and encouragement for all to wear masks.

“I am very grateful for the plans that the speaker and clerk have implemented to make physical presence on the legislative floor safer,” Pansing Brooks said. “However, the safeguards suggested do not provide the essential protection that remote voting would accomplish for those senators and their families who are at high risk.”

Senators would be around staff members in their offices, many of them younger, who could be carriers of the virus without obvious symptoms, Pansing Brooks said.

Scheer said he doesn't know if enough senators are interested in remote participation to suspend the rules. With the precautions being instituted, he doesn't believe it is necessary, he said.