Lincoln senator wants ban on fetal dismemberment

Saying dismemberment of a live fetus during an abortion is brutal and barbaric, Lincoln Sen. Suzanne Geist introduced a ban on the practice in most cases Wednesday, the first day of the 2020 Nebraska Legislature.

Geist said the practice in Nebraska has been performed over the past 10 years 21 to 186 times a year, in up to 7.3% of abortions. It is typically performed between 13 and 24 weeks of pregnancy. At 13 weeks, she said, a fetus has fully developed arms and legs and is about 2.9 inches long.

"... I'm a mom and a grandma, and I can't believe that we as a society think that this is OK," she said.

The practice is wrong, she said, and she is sponsoring the bill because she believes it is an immoral one.

"I also believe if the people of the state of Nebraska, whatever their stand on abortion is, I believe that they're going to agree that this practice is barbaric."

She felt she had to do something about it, she said, even though it is a short session with many other high profile issues needing the attention of senators.