Lincoln senator sends daily message that she says few politicians will talk about

Lincoln Sen. Patty Pansing Brooks has been getting quizzical looks at least once a day when she stands up on the floor to speak on a bill.

She repeats this message before she opines on the subject at hand:

"Good morning (or afternoon), Nebraskans. Our state's unique motto is 'Equality Before the Law.' So know that whoever you are, wherever you are on life's journey and whomever you love, we want you here. You are loved."

The state motto was established in the 1860s and has to do with the principle that every person must be treated equally by the law and all are subject to the same laws of justice. It's inscribed near the north entrance to the state Capitol, on Nebraska's flag and seal.

As she has thought about that motto and her bill (LB627) that would ensure workers couldn't be fired or discriminated against because of their sexual orientation or gender identity, she decided she would repeat it each day of the session.

Every business group and many politicians are fighting to keep youthful workers in the state, she said.

"Except, of course, there's that little asterisk, *not LGBT," she said.

As a mother, she determined she wants people to know they are cared for.