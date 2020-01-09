Lincoln senator says Ricketts illegally delaying Medicaid expansion

Gov. Pete Ricketts is acting illegally when his administration is systematically delaying Medicaid expansion for nearly two years and subjecting it to an array of newly created conditions, Sen. Adam Morfeld said Thursday.

And Attorney General Doug Peterson is "not holding the governor accountable for following the law," the Lincoln senator said.

The language of the Medicaid expansion initiative approved by Nebraska voters in 2018 clearly calls for the state to "take all actions necessary to maximize federal financial participation in the expanded program," Morfeld noted during an interview.

"What the governor is doing is illegal in my opinion," Morfeld said.

Expansion of Medicaid coverage to an estimated 90,000 Nebraskans was approved by Nebraska voters in November 2018.

The state's Department of Health and Human Services is planning to launch the program on Oct. 1, almost two years after voters approved Medicaid expansion.

The department has said it needed that time to build and implement a new system to manage Medicaid benefits targeted to a new category of recipients whose income is at or below 138% of the federal poverty level, or about $16,000 a year.