Lincoln senator says recent events have shaken her 'to the core'

The killing of George Floyd has impacted people in ways that the many other recent shootings and killings of black people in America have not.
Many have said they really didn't understand the extent of the racial inequality in this country -- inequality and discrimination that has been highly present for 400 years -- but now they are ready to listen and learn.
So it is with this Nebraska lawmaker, Lincoln Sen. Suzanne Geist, who has been so disturbed by the Floyd killing she took to Twitter this week to talk about it.
The May 25 killing of Floyd in Minneapolis, a city six-and-a-half hours by car from her home, opened Geist's eyes wide.
"It has shook me to the core that this is happening and I didn't see it," she said.
On Wednesday, she started the conversation on Twitter.
"This post has been one that’s very difficult to find the right words but I must say something. The tragic events we’ve watched over the past week have helped expose a deep wound in our society that must be discussed and acted upon," she tweeted.
She continued for eight more tweets, saying "it can be daunting to discuss, especially on social media where everything and everyone can be eviscerated for saying things wrong or indelicately."
That fear keeps many well-intentioned people silent, Geist said.
In an interview, Geist -- who is running for a second term in November in east Lincoln and Lancaster County's District 25 -- said she grew up in Pine Bluff, Arkansas, 44 miles south of Little Rock, both towns with a large black population.
She attended integrated schools and has had African American friends from childhood and beyond, she said. Her father, a physician, was on the school board there and the first on that board to favor integration.
"I just thought all of us together was a normal thing," she said.
Pine Bluff is a city of about 41,000, down from about 57,000 when Geist grew up there in the 1970s. Today, about 77% of its population is African American. A black woman, Mayor Shirley Washington, leads the city.
Geist says she was idealistic and ignorant as a child, and wasn't aware there was a deep divide between the races. She became more aware of that as she got older. Still, her thoughts as she graduated from high school in 1980, she said, were about how far relationships between black people and white people had progressed.
"In watching what happened with George Floyd, I think that was a very unifying moment in our culture and in our society where everyone agreed that you cannot be judge, jury and executioner on the street like that," she said.
It was appalling and horrifying, she said, and made her furious.
It has driven her to seek out African Americans she knows, she said, "and say tell me what I've missed."
In the past 10 days, she said, she learned about how their fears and their concerns about raising and protecting their children are different than hers.
"They think about fear being a part of their lives all the time," she said. "And I didn't know that."
Geist is 58, and attends Lincoln Berean Church, a nondenominational evangelical church. She has been a conservative member of the Legislature since 2016 and has served as the chairwoman of the Performance Audit Committee, vice chairwoman of the Transportation and Telecommunications Committee, and as a member of the Natural Resources Committee.
Geist sits a few rows behind Sen. Ernie Chambers, and says she has listened to him as he has spoken about his experience and the experience of other black Americans the majority of days the Legislature is in session.
Chambers has served a dozen terms in the Legislature, with one four-year break after term limits kicked in, and since he returned to the Legislature in 2012, he has taken every opportunity to educate senators about the black experience in Nebraska and this country. He has used every method possible to get folks to listen: history lectures, biblical references, shaming, humor, anger, cajoling, singing, verbal assaults.
"And actually, I'm warmed by Ernie, in my heart," she said.
But still, she didn't deeply understand about the treatment and lives of black Americans. Her idea that things were better was just a perception, she said.
"I know that that's hard to conceive of, but that's just the truth," Geist said. "I have to just be honest and humble and admit that the experience of a person growing up in the black community is different than the experience of a person growing up in the white community. And we are not as far down the road as I thought we were."
She doesn't believe the issues of black Americans can be solved politically; racism is not something that can be eliminated with the writing of a law, she said.
"We need to have heart changes towards each other."
And she is committed to helping that happen, she said, as she asks questions and listens.
As a legislator, she will have an opportunity to vote on bills that will affect communities of color. It will be a learning process, she said, and not a comfortable place to be. But she intends to create a circle of people with whom she will consult.
"I'm probably not going to do everything perfectly," Geist said. "But I will be asking those questions now, where I might not have before, and understanding it from a different perspective.
"Here's a conservative, stepping in, saying I need to learn better ... and I'm listening and I'm coming to the table, and I'm committed to helping make change here."
And that is the right first step, she said.
Reach the writer at 402-473-7228 or jyoung@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @LJSLegislature
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!