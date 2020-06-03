Lincoln senator says recent events have shaken her 'to the core'

"And actually, I'm warmed by Ernie, in my heart," she said.

But still, she didn't deeply understand about the treatment and lives of black Americans. Her idea that things were better was just a perception, she said.

"I know that that's hard to conceive of, but that's just the truth," Geist said. "I have to just be honest and humble and admit that the experience of a person growing up in the black community is different than the experience of a person growing up in the white community. And we are not as far down the road as I thought we were."

She doesn't believe the issues of black Americans can be solved politically; racism is not something that can be eliminated with the writing of a law, she said.

"We need to have heart changes towards each other."

And she is committed to helping that happen, she said, as she asks questions and listens.

As a legislator, she will have an opportunity to vote on bills that will affect communities of color. It will be a learning process, she said, and not a comfortable place to be. But she intends to create a circle of people with whom she will consult.