Lincoln senator pushing LGBTQ resolution to affirm, celebrate Supreme Court anti-discrimination ruling

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Lincoln Sen. Patty Pansing Brooks, who introduced and prioritized a bill that would prohibit employment discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity, conceded this week there would be no time to return to her bill this session.

So she introduced a resolution, instead, that would affirm and celebrate the June U.S. Supreme Court ruling that accomplished the same thing nationally.

With sufficient time, she would have liked to have harmonized Nebraska law with the court's decision, she said. But she will spend her time next session on additional legislation for LGBTQ rights.

The bill (LB627), which did not get a full first round of debate before the Legislature adjourned because of the coronavirus threat, would make discrimination based on sexual orientation or gender identity unlawful for an employer with 15 or more employees, employers with state contracts regardless of the number of employees, the State of Nebraska, government agencies and political subdivisions.

Current law prohibits employment discrimination based on race, color, religion, sex, disability, marital status or national origin.