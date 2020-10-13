Lincoln legislative candidate: Stephany Pleasant: In her own words

I went to the University of Nebraska College of Law. I started in 2014 and graduated in 2017.

We moved to Lincoln (the first time) when I was 4. My dad found a magazine that said Lincoln was the best place to raise kids. He said if he or my mom ever got laid off we would move to Lincoln. And my mom got laid off.

I went to elementary school (in Lincoln). My parents separated and we moved to the Memphis (Tennessee) metro area, where I was born. I went to high school in Memphis. My mom was an on-again, off-again single mom and struggled with it.

I came back to the university in 2008, because I missed Lincoln.

I had to get a job early and help out the family. When I went to college I learned how much just having an education can open you up to help people in similar situations.

I decided to go to law school because being from a lower-income neighborhood I dealt with a lot of people who dealt with the justice system. And it just feels impossible, and you feel left out and confused, so I wanted to use my education and my position to guide people through that process.