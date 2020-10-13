Lincoln legislative candidate: Stephany Pleasant: In her own words

Reporter JoAnne Young has interviewed the District 25 legislative candidates as part of the Journal Star's election coverage. Today, meet state Sen. Suzanne Geist and her challenger Stephany Pleasant. The interviews have been edited for clarity and organization. For more general election coverage, view the Voter's Guide @JournalStar.com.
In her own words:
I'm generally an open book.
My dad used to do this thing when we were kids. You know how the weather will say: It's pleasant and sunny outside. And my dad would be like, 'It's our day.'
I'm an attorney with the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. We provide representation to the students. Anybody enrolled at the university gets a free attorney, and that's me and my two co-workers.
We do everything from landlord-tenant issues to criminal cases ... misdemeanors like minor-in-possession, fake IDs, false identification to police, petty theft, immigration issues here and there.
Prior to this, I was providing legal services to people with disabilities from Disability Rights of Nebraska. I wanted to continue doing public interest law but wanted to get a little more litigation experience. I'm in court a lot more now.
I went to the University of Nebraska College of Law. I started in 2014 and graduated in 2017.
We moved to Lincoln (the first time) when I was 4. My dad found a magazine that said Lincoln was the best place to raise kids. He said if he or my mom ever got laid off we would move to Lincoln. And my mom got laid off.
I went to elementary school (in Lincoln). My parents separated and we moved to the Memphis (Tennessee) metro area, where I was born. I went to high school in Memphis. My mom was an on-again, off-again single mom and struggled with it.
I came back to the university in 2008, because I missed Lincoln.
I had to get a job early and help out the family. When I went to college I learned how much just having an education can open you up to help people in similar situations.
I decided to go to law school because being from a lower-income neighborhood I dealt with a lot of people who dealt with the justice system. And it just feels impossible, and you feel left out and confused, so I wanted to use my education and my position to guide people through that process.
I love Lincoln a lot. It's friendly here. Cleaner. The work ethic of people and just being around friends and loved ones. Memphis is beautiful but it's got a lot of economic issues Nebraska doesn't have.
My whole family missed it. I slowly moved them all back up here.
I have an older brother named Jason and a younger brother named William. My dad passed away my freshman year of college in 2008. We were pretty close.
My husband is Phil Maness. He is self-employed.
My mom had a stroke in 2017. She had some paralysis on her left side. And so then in order to give her good care, my husband and I moved her in with us.
Had Medicaid been expanded sooner, she would have been given medical care. And instead, we had to do this big loop-around in order to get her care, which included my husband and I having to do around-the-clock care, because she couldn't get in-home care.
I think that frustrated me, especially after voters had asked for (Medicaid expansion). So that meant that there were other families who were also experiencing this. I talked to my neighbors and realized my story is not unique.
There's these barriers that are created essentially by policy that are causing Nebraska families to go two steps forward and three steps back.
I found that everybody's hitting these barriers, so I spent the next two years of my life doing what I call getting proximate. That comes from a Bryan Stevenson talk I went to in 2017, the author of "Just Mercy."
He said in order to find out what's going on in your community, you have to get near people who are struggling. So I was volunteering for pro bono services. I also work for the ACLU on the side.
I served in AmeriCorps between undergraduate and law school. I was a teacher at Omaha North High School. I served in a college preparatory program called College Possible.
I had these very talented students that I was helping try to get into college, and it was policy barriers that were preventing them. ID issues or documentation status, income, Pell grants, trying to get through the FAFSA.
I had come from a very low-income background. Those real-life experiences really matter when you're trying to help people. I'm grateful that my mom had a degree. She's a nurse. My dad didn't. He finished school in middle school.
The best way for me to give back would be to encourage students to get a college education, and explain how it really changed my life. Education really is something to value.
If elected my job is to stay proximate to the citizens and serve in their best interests within the bounds of the law, of course.
We just bought a house and the best part about the house is there's a library in it. It's our first home.
I'm halfway through the Ruth Bader Ginsburg biography. I'm also reading Sonia Sotomayor's autobiography. And then reading a couple of personal development book.
Movies? I watch rom-coms to de-stress. And then I watch thrillers, some crime thrillers, but they're hard to watch after you go to law school.
Favorite place in the world besides Nebraska? It's going to sound bougie, but Berlin, Germany. I lived there for six months. I have a degree in German. It was one of those places when I landed I just felt comfortable. It has huge arts and music scenes.
Part of the reason I walk around Sheldon just to clear my head is just that kind of feeling you get from being surrounded by art.
I love the Beatles.
