Lincoln legislative candidate Brenda Bickford: In her own words

Reporter JoAnne Young has interviewed the District 27 legislative candidates as part of the Journal Star's election coverage. Today, meet state Sen. Anna Wishart and her challenger Brenda Bickford. The interviews have been edited for clarity and organization. For more general election coverage, view the Voter's Guide @JournalStar.com.
In her own words:
I'm an IT project manager for Nelnet.
I've had a crazy career path. I started out as an occupational therapist for 15 years. I was the director of occupational therapy at a large inner-city hospital in Kansas City. So I have a big passion for the homeless.
For six years I worked as a business law legal assistant. And the last 11 years in information technology, with the last six as an IT project manager. The first job I had in Lincoln was at Software Technology and they design software for law firms. ... My IT skills, that's where they really expanded.
I was born in Central City. And I was raised in Grand Island, where I attended school from kindergarten to high school.
I was raised by two Christian parents that put God and family first. They were both there to help others in any way that they could.
My father (Ron Bickford) was the counselor at my high school. He was my sidekick, my adviser, my mentor. He was my hero. I talked to him every day at least once.
I would tell him everything about my day and I would pass all decisions that I made by him. He was such a very wise man. At the age of 85 he was still substitute teaching, working as a Realtor and volunteering in the community.
Unfortunately my hero and my mentor was suddenly and without warning called to God (Sept. 30) and it has left a gaping hole in my heart.
I want my decisions and the way I vote to make the lives of families better, the way he has made the lives of families better the way he has lived his life.
My mother (Dorla) leads her life the same way and puts others first all the time. My mother is one of the best cooks you can imagine. I could call her up and tell her I'm bringing 20 people over and she'd have a feast made in a snap.
My decision to run all started when I attended what everyone refers to as the gun rally against the red flag law (the Extreme Risk Protection Order Act LB58) at the Capitol. I am pro-Second Amendment.
I got to know some people and we started talking about the senator race coming up and someone asked, 'Hey, have you thought about doing it?'
I started talking to people and visiting with friends and family and praying on it, and thought, 'You know, this is what I should be doing.'
We have been super, super busy as far as our campaigning. When I got into the race we had probably less than 60 days before the primary. Then COVID-19 hit and we couldn't knock at doors and couldn't do literature drops.
I had never run for politics before and I had no name recognition. We came up with a campaign cruise, where we have a lead car, we have music playing and several cars following behind. We drive through our (district) and we wave and we play music and make it fun.
We had such a positive response. We had people sending us emails and messages on Facebook asking us to please do it again, and to let us know before we come so their kids could be out.
I am definitely for lowering taxes. I myself have challenged arbitrary increases in my valuation in 2015, '17 and '18, and I've won all three. I currently have two going, for 2019 and 2020.
I identify with Republican, Christian conservative values. But we need to be able to respect others' differences. We need to be able to come together and discuss our differences and work together as a team for what is best for our neighbors and Nebraskans in general.
COVID-19 has impacted us all, especially our small businesses. They're really paying a steep price right now. The state needs to do what we can to help them rebuild and help them succeed.
With the social isolation, I think people have realized how important people are in our lives and how important family is in our lives. ... I hope that caring and that sense of community continues.
For leisure, I love to go out and pick up an antique piece of furniture, strip it, redo it, repurpose it. I love doing those kinds of things, going to antique shops, auctions.
I've collected antiques for a lot of years. After furniture, I love my antique crocks.
For vacations, I love any place that's sunny and warm.
I do not have kids. But I had one niece and have one nephew. Unfortunately, my niece, a few years back, passed away in an auto accident. She was 20, just shy of a year being married. And unfortunately, her husband was also killed in the auto wreck.
My nephew has blessed me with two great-nieces and a great-nephew that are the loves of my life. One of my favorite titles is Aunt Brenda.
A talent I wish I had? I would love to be able to sing but, trust me, you do not want me to sing. I always thought that would be awesome. In church I hear those people that have that talent that I don't have.
I was raised Methodist.
I have one older sister, five years older than me, and I have a brother that is two years younger than me. They both live in Grand Island.
I'm not a big fast-food person. I try to eat healthy. If I splurge, my favorite type of food is Italian.
You can never have too many M&Ms. I go through phases. Sometimes I like plain, sometimes I like peanut. My friends and I joke that I should be buying stock in M&Ms.
Q&A with Brenda Bickford from the Voter's Guide:
