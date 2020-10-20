Lincoln legislative candidate Brenda Bickford: In her own words

I got to know some people and we started talking about the senator race coming up and someone asked, 'Hey, have you thought about doing it?'

I started talking to people and visiting with friends and family and praying on it, and thought, 'You know, this is what I should be doing.'

We have been super, super busy as far as our campaigning. When I got into the race we had probably less than 60 days before the primary. Then COVID-19 hit and we couldn't knock at doors and couldn't do literature drops.

I had never run for politics before and I had no name recognition. We came up with a campaign cruise, where we have a lead car, we have music playing and several cars following behind. We drive through our (district) and we wave and we play music and make it fun.

We had such a positive response. We had people sending us emails and messages on Facebook asking us to please do it again, and to let us know before we come so their kids could be out.

I am definitely for lowering taxes. I myself have challenged arbitrary increases in my valuation in 2015, '17 and '18, and I've won all three. I currently have two going, for 2019 and 2020.