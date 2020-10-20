Lincoln legislative candidate Anna Wishart: In her own words

The drive from Lincoln to Tekamah is one of the most beautiful parts of Nebraska. It's where you get into the bluffs, and it's just gorgeous.

The fireflies in this part of the state are otherworldly. It feels like hundreds and hundreds of thousands of fireflies. When you go for walks through the countryside in the middle of the night, it looks like you're walking through the night sky. It's beautiful.

I've been reading "The Goldfinch," which was recommended to me by my sister.

We can't really travel, and this is a book where it spans some different destinations, so it's kind of fun to step into those other worlds and those other places in my imagination.

Music? Bruce Springsteen's my go-to. Although the artist that has gotten me through these last few month would be Kip Moore. He's kind of pop-country, great driving music.

My husband and I love Frank Sinatra. We like big-band music as well.

If I could sit down and talk with anybody, it would either be Abraham Lincoln, first and foremost, or if I could talk to someone who is alive right now, it would be Dolly Parton.