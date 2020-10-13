Lincoln candidate: Suzanne Geist in her own words

There may some people I deal with more carefully in the future, to be honest, but I really in my personal life and my public life try to live straightforwardly with people.

My job: I represent a line of women's clothing called Cabi. I sell samples and clothes from the samples from my home. People come to my home, or it's online, and I also have catalogs. We have a new platform that we can do virtual shows, as well.

I did it for about six years before I got elected. I continued the first year and a half, and it was just more than what I could manage.

I'm pretty competitive, so I like my sales to always be very high. And between trying to be a good senator and campaigning and have a business, and be a grandmother and a mother and a wife, it was one more thing that I just couldn't do with excellence.

I quit for a couple of years, and just picked it up again the past year. I missed having a new wardrobe every six months.

I wish I was an artist. I love art. I wish I had a way of expressing feelings that's beautiful that you can hang on your wall. And I have none of that. So I live in the world of art appreciation rather than actualization.