Lincoln candidate Brodey Weber: In his own words

I have thought a lot about law school. I think it's really important for us to have a voice in the legal system of someone who understands what it's like to be a first-generation college graduate. And someone who understands what it's like to work an honest job to make a living. So that's something that I haven't ruled out down the road.

I am the worst at checking my iPhone on a regular basis. I usually leave it out in the car or in my backpack. I don't think I'm really representational of my generation of always being on my screen.

I'm very careful with my budget. Those who know me well know that I try to not buy anything for full price.

My all-time favorite watch was one I bought on a Black Friday sale. It was a $30 Fossil watch with a brown leather band. It's not a digital watch.

My favorite artist is Post Malone. ... I also, though, really enjoy listening to '80s rock. That's kind of when my parents were growing up. And getting older they played that a lot in the car when we would have long rides to my grandparents' family farm in southeastern Nebraska, or if we were going on a road trip for me to play baseball in Kansas City.