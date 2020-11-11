Legislature's two-day gathering in Mullen hits COVID-19 wall

The coronavirus has been slipping itself into people's calendars for most of 2020, plundering in-person meetings and forcing people out of board rooms and conference venues.
Sen. Mike Hilgers, chairman of the Legislature's Executive Board, thought his thorough planning and attention to detail could defeat this meeting wrecker and allow senators to gather this week as the Legislative Council outside of Lincoln at a beautiful Nebraska Sandhills site.
Uh-uh. The virus gets wind of it and wins again.
Legislative Council -- canceled.
Hilgers -- in quarantine.
Senators were to gather Thursday and Friday, either in person or remotely, to hear speakers and discuss what is coming Jan. 6 when the Legislature convenes for the 107th session.
Hilgers had promised to make it as safe as possible, with plans for temperature checks, mandatory masks, social distancing and limiting capacity. A system was put in place to allow those who didn't want to meet in person to be able to fully participate.
On Tuesday, as he was finalizing weeks of preparations for senators to meet at the Dismal River Club near Mullen, Hilgers learned he had a direct exposure to someone who tested positive to COVID-19. That meant he couldn't attend the council gathering.
It's not that the meeting couldn't go on without him, he said, but the timing for getting those critical last steps of spacing, cameras, Wi-Fi and compliance with the directed health measures in place was now in jeopardy.
"The problem was at the 11th hour, there was no way I could be 110% confident that ... the promises that I made, that people relied on, that I could fulfill," he said.
And he couldn't, in good conscience, foist it on someone else.
So he and others will try to figure out how they can comply with statutory obligations to meet as a Legislative Council this year, even if it's a much smaller group, socially distanced, for a much shorter time.
Certainly not in the grand way he had planned, with speakers and presentations and the beautiful view.
"Could we be in 2021 back in the Sandhills? ... Potentially. I wouldn't take that off the plate," he said.
