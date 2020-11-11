Legislature's two-day gathering in Mullen hits COVID-19 wall

It's not that the meeting couldn't go on without him, he said, but the timing for getting those critical last steps of spacing, cameras, Wi-Fi and compliance with the directed health measures in place was now in jeopardy.

"The problem was at the 11th hour, there was no way I could be 110% confident that ... the promises that I made, that people relied on, that I could fulfill," he said.

And he couldn't, in good conscience, foist it on someone else.

So he and others will try to figure out how they can comply with statutory obligations to meet as a Legislative Council this year, even if it's a much smaller group, socially distanced, for a much shorter time.

Certainly not in the grand way he had planned, with speakers and presentations and the beautiful view.

"Could we be in 2021 back in the Sandhills? ... Potentially. I wouldn't take that off the plate," he said.

Many views of the state Capitol

Reach the writer at 402-473-7228 or jyoung@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSLegislature

