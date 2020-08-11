Legislature's tax and growth bargain heads toward finish line

The Legislature's grand bargain on property tax relief, business incentives and a super-project proposal at the University of Nebraska Medical Center cleared its second floor hurdle Tuesday on a 41-4 vote and steamed ahead toward final enactment.
Sens. Steve Erdman of Bayard, Mike Groene of North Platte, Steve Halloran of Hastings and Megan Hunt of Omaha voted no.
Erdman argued that the bill (LB1107) does not truly provide property tax relief, but rather only "a decrease in the increase of property taxes" that will continue to occur.
Groene, who had been a leader in helping craft an earlier Revenue Committee proposal to build property tax relief around school funding reform that would have increased state aid to schools while reducing property tax valuations, said he was "blindsided" by the movement to a new plan.
"I will never throw money at a problem and claim I did something," he said.
Sen. Tom Briese of Albion, who has been a leader in pushing the Legislature to provide additional property tax relief beyond the state's current property tax credit fund, said "this is a compromise that can move our state forward."
"We can work on adjustments next year," he said.
The breakthrough bill creates a new property tax relief plan, enacts a new business development tax incentives program and provides a pledge of $300 million in future state appropriations to help fund a proposed $2.6 billion mega-project at the UNMC campus in Omaha.
That project is built around the Medical Center's effort to win federal designation of UNMC as the site for development of a new national pandemic and all-hazard disaster response center that would serve both civilian and military needs.
Property tax relief under provisions of the compromise bill would begin with $125 million in state funding rising to $375 million in five years, all in addition to the $275 million already provided through the state's property tax credit fund.
The new tax relief would be tied to a system of state income tax credits.
"This moves us nowhere," Erdman argued.
"This is peanuts," Groene said in terms of additional property tax relief.
"The biggest risk is not to act ... at a critical time," on the package of provisions designed to move the state forward, Sen. John Stinner, chairman of the Appropriations Committee, said.
"We're going to fund this through growth," he said, with some early and tentative assistance from the state's cash reserve fund.
Failure to adopt a new business tax incentives program this session would leave the state without a competitive business attraction and development plan since the current Nebraska Advantage Act expires at the end of the year.
While acting on the big tax and economic growth package, the Legislature has failed to respond to the needs of Nebraskans impacted by COVID-19 during its final days in session, Sen. Patty Pansing Brooks of Lincoln said.
"We're not reacting to the needs created by the pandemic," Sen. Machaela Cavanaugh of Omaha argued.
"Take the grand bargain and move forward," Sen. Matt Hansen of Lincoln urged his colleagues just before they cast their votes.
