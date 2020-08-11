Legislature's tax and growth bargain heads toward finish line

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Legislature's grand bargain on property tax relief, business incentives and a super-project proposal at the University of Nebraska Medical Center cleared its second floor hurdle Tuesday on a 41-4 vote and steamed ahead toward final enactment.

Sens. Steve Erdman of Bayard, Mike Groene of North Platte, Steve Halloran of Hastings and Megan Hunt of Omaha voted no.

Erdman argued that the bill (LB1107) does not truly provide property tax relief, but rather only "a decrease in the increase of property taxes" that will continue to occur.

Groene, who had been a leader in helping craft an earlier Revenue Committee proposal to build property tax relief around school funding reform that would have increased state aid to schools while reducing property tax valuations, said he was "blindsided" by the movement to a new plan.

"I will never throw money at a problem and claim I did something," he said.

Sen. Tom Briese of Albion, who has been a leader in pushing the Legislature to provide additional property tax relief beyond the state's current property tax credit fund, said "this is a compromise that can move our state forward."

"We can work on adjustments next year," he said.