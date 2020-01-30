Legislature will debate proposal to expand to 55 senators

The proposal granting state lawmakers the authority to expand to 55 senators could be debated by the full Legislature as early as next week.

Speaker Jim Scheer's proposed constitutional amendment (LR279CA) advanced from the Legislature's Executive Board to general file Thursday morning on a 6-1 vote.

Two senators, Ernie Chambers and Tony Vargas, both of Omaha, abstained. Lincoln Sen. Kate Bolz cast the lone dissenting vote during a brief executive session.

The proposal, if it gains the requisite 30 votes on the floor of the Legislature in each of three rounds of consideration, would be placed on the general election ballot in November.

If a majority of Nebraskans approve of the measure, future Legislatures could adopt legislation to create as many as six additional districts.

Scheer said the proposal would improve representation, both by reducing the number of constituents per state senator and shrinking the size of legislative districts.