Legislature will debate proposal to expand to 55 senators

The proposal granting state lawmakers the authority to expand to 55 senators could be debated by the full Legislature as early as next week.
Speaker Jim Scheer's proposed constitutional amendment (LR279CA) advanced from the Legislature's Executive Board to general file Thursday morning on a 6-1 vote.
Two senators, Ernie Chambers and Tony Vargas, both of Omaha, abstained. Lincoln Sen. Kate Bolz cast the lone dissenting vote during a brief executive session.
The proposal, if it gains the requisite 30 votes on the floor of the Legislature in each of three rounds of consideration, would be placed on the general election ballot in November.
If a majority of Nebraskans approve of the measure, future Legislatures could adopt legislation to create as many as six additional districts.
Scheer said the proposal would improve representation, both by reducing the number of constituents per state senator and shrinking the size of legislative districts.
Sen. John Stinner of Gering said before Thursday's vote he believes the proposed amendment has merit, particularly if it means more senators to represent western Nebraska.
But Chambers said any future additional senators would represent areas where the population demonstrates a need -- not to alone split up the western districts which can stretch hundreds of miles end-to-end.
Lincoln Sen. Mike Hilgers said the constitutional amendment will get a priority designation from the Executive Board, meaning it could be scheduled for debate early next week.
