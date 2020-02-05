Legislature struggles to get workable plan from Corrections to ease crowding in prisons

"All told, the Legislature has approved funding for more than 800 beds since 2015," he said. "As it stands, NDCS is situated to be in a good place with its complement of minimum and community custody beds."

Frakes said his concern is that the bill would create an expectation that the department has to assign people to community custody who are not ready for it.

In seven months, he said, he will submit a funding request for the next two-year budget. Between now and then he will gather information and explore options to address bed space needs.

Stinner told Frakes he did not want to lead the nation or even be second in overcrowded prisons, as the state is now. If he had his way, the prisons would be at 100% design capacity, not the 140% or 125%, to which some people seem to be aspiring.

He asked again, how does the state solve this problem?

"You've been here five years. We've begged you to come up with a plan. We've given you as many dollars as we possibly can," he said.

Doing the math, in 10 years the size of the prisons would have to double.