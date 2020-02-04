Legislature split over proposal to expand to 55 senators

"I think it would be wise for this body to make sure we have opportunities to reach as many of our constituents as we can," Hughes said.

Sen. Suzanne Geist said Scheer's proposal gave the Legislature options in the future and could potentially add representatives capable of breaking deadlocks on committees with an even number of senators.

Geist of Lincoln added she believed new legislators would also enable greater representation for rural parts of Nebraska.

But Sen. Wendy DeBoer of Bennington warned that more senators could lead to greater gridlock in the Legislature and make it harder for each senator to give voice to the people who voted for them.

"It becomes a concern for me about whether we have meaningful conversation when we get too many people introduced into the situation," DeBoer said.

Lincoln Sen. Mike Hilgers said opponents raised good questions about the cost and logistics of adding new senators, but those debates could be had if and when voters gave the Legislature permission to expand.