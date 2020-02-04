Legislature split over proposal to expand to 55 senators

Speaker Jim Scheer on Tuesday repeated -- again and again -- his proposed constitutional amendment would not automatically expand Nebraska's Legislature to 55 senators.
Instead, the Norfolk senator reiterated, his plan (LR279CA), if approved by voters in the fall, would simply give future Legislatures the option to add up to six legislative districts if they saw fit.
But despite his request for senators to consider the constitutional amendment on its own merits, lawmakers from urban areas, mostly registered Democrats, couldn't help but steer first-round debate into the "what ifs."
Omaha Sen. Sara Howard said she had reservations about how expanding the unicameral body would actually work, but argued it would ultimately be to the benefit of areas like midtown Omaha and Sarpy County that have experienced immense growth over the last decade.
"Then, urban districts would actually outnumber further our rural colleagues," Howard said, "which I think would be really interesting and change the tenor of the work we do here."
Sen. Adam Morfeld said any notion the new legislative districts would be slotted into rural areas in an effort to shrink their geographic size -- a goal Scheer has expressed this year -- was misguided.
The urban cores of Lancaster, Douglas and Sarpy counties would gain more representation in the officially nonpartisan Legislature, the Lincoln senator said.
Morfeld and others, like Omaha Sens. Megan Hunt and Machaela Cavanaugh, said instead of asking voters to approve expanding the Legislature by as many as six senators, lawmakers should instead appropriate funds for district offices and to pay staff better.
Hunt later said if senators are concerned about population loss in rural areas, they should help pass policies like Medicaid expansion, food assistance and a higher minimum wage to draw people back to those areas.
While Scheer's proposal initially sounded harmless to Omaha Sen. Steve Lathrop, the veteran lawmaker said he believed adding "more pieces on the chessboard" for a partisan redistricting process in 2021 was ill-advised.
"It causes me pause," said Lathrop, the only senator serving who was also in the Legislature the last time political boundaries were drawn in 2011.
Omaha Sen. Ernie Chambers likened asking voters to expand the Legislature to asking the state to implement term limits and said he opposed changing the way the institution was run.
Lawmakers from rural or suburban areas, all Republicans, said they backed Scheer's plan.
Sen. Dan Hughes of Venango drove 40,000 miles while campaigning for the District 44 seat, he told the Legislature. Making it back to his southwest Nebraska district can take hours and involves crossing a timezone, which can make it hard to schedule events with constituents, he said.
"I think it would be wise for this body to make sure we have opportunities to reach as many of our constituents as we can," Hughes said.
Sen. Suzanne Geist said Scheer's proposal gave the Legislature options in the future and could potentially add representatives capable of breaking deadlocks on committees with an even number of senators.
Geist of Lincoln added she believed new legislators would also enable greater representation for rural parts of Nebraska.
But Sen. Wendy DeBoer of Bennington warned that more senators could lead to greater gridlock in the Legislature and make it harder for each senator to give voice to the people who voted for them.
"It becomes a concern for me about whether we have meaningful conversation when we get too many people introduced into the situation," DeBoer said.
Lincoln Sen. Mike Hilgers said opponents raised good questions about the cost and logistics of adding new senators, but those debates could be had if and when voters gave the Legislature permission to expand.
"This is not a question of should we pass a bill today or this session that would increase the number of senators to 55," said Hilgers, who represents northwest Lincoln and Lancaster County and supports Scheer's bill. "It's 'should we ask for a little bit more authority'"
Tuesday's debate went for about two-and-a-half hours before senators broke for lunch.
Scheer said he was frustrated by what he called "red herrings" raised by opponents, such as the projected cost or the potential impacts on redistricting.
"It's disheartening to me the body has taken that spin this morning," he said.
Lawmakers will get the chance to debate the measure for about 30 more minutes Wednesday before Scheer will likely need 33 votes to break a filibuster.
