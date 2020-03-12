Legislature seeks to restrict more community contact at Capitol

The Legislature announced more restrictions Thursday in response to the COVID-19 virus spread in Nebraska.
Speaker Jim Scheer said that when senators return from a four-day recess on Tuesday, the balcony in the chamber will be closed to visitors. The chamber's roped-off areas on the floor are already closed to visitors.
He and Executive Board Chairman Mike Hilgers also made these changes:
* Notes to senators from lobbyists and visitors will not carry the presumption that senators will go into the lobby to talk to the sender. The notes will be used as a message service, and senators can respond in writing.
* Letters will be sent to school districts to encourage them to postpone school visits to the Capitol until next year.
* At daily adjournment, it will be left open to reconvene at the "sound of the bell," rather than a specific date and time, allowing for potentially lengthier recesses of the Legislature because of the spread of the virus. Scheer said he expects the Legislature will meet next on Tuesday, but that could change.
"We are in a 60-day session. By law we have to start on a certain date. We do not have to end it by a certain date," Scheer said. "If we have to leave the session, we will finish the session when I determine it is safe to reconvene."
Scheer said the trigger for a decision to recess the Legislature for a significant period of time would be one confirmed case of COVID-19 community spread in Lincoln. He could weigh the question if another community outside of Lincoln had one or more community spread cases.
Father says Crofton student who tested positive for COVID-19 'doing pretty good'; more cases confirmed in Omaha
With community spread, the state is unaware of how or where every infected person in the state contracted COVID-19.
"This is a fluid situation with decisions being made on a day-by-day basis," he said.
The public will be notified on the Nebraska Legislature's website.
