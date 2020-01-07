Legislature returns; speaker urging early debate on tax reform

Prison funding and corrections reform will be a major topic during the coming legislative session, Scheer said.

But there will be much more: "By virtue of the fact that every senator may designate a priority bill, there will be 49 priorities, with committees adding their own," he said.

A legislative session is dynamic, and there'll be plenty of pressure building from outside the Capitol this year, as a huge and immediate property tax reduction initiative proposal circulates across the state.

The initiative would mandate state income tax refunds and credits equal to 35% of local property taxes paid and, if approved by voters, swiftly blow a $1.5 billion hole in the state budget.

That level of disruption has not occurred for more than half a century, not since voters in 1966 abolished the state property tax and suddenly left state government without a tax base.

Senators are scheduled to adjourn in late April; the deadline for filing the property tax reduction initiative petition arrives July 2, so lawmakers will go home in the spring without knowing whether that issue will be on the November ballot.