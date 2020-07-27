Legislature rejects attempt by Lincoln senator to put moratorium on evictions

Since the pandemic began, many people have lost their jobs or been furloughed.

Sen. Robert Clements of Elmwood challenged the germaneness of Morfeld's amendment because it was a new subject not covered by the bill and had not had a public hearing.

Morfeld said Wayne's bill deals with housing needs, as does his amendment, to assure affordable housing is accessible and to help keep people in their homes. It is responsive to the pandemic and follows a natural and logical sequence to the bill, which is required by the rules of the Legislature for germaneness.

When Sen. Matt Williams of Gothenburg, who was sitting in the president of the Legislature's chair, ruled the amendment not germane, Morfeld challenged the ruling, saying nothing is more important during a pandemic than a person being secure in their home. A lot of considerations and bills must be addressed in the next two weeks, he added, but if people don't have a roof over their heads, everything senators do is inconsequential.

The challenge failed on a 30-19 vote.

Senators recessed for lunch before voting on Wayne's bill and did not immediately return to it Monday afternoon.