Legislature passes state budget, YRTC bills in clearing slate of 30-plus measures

Youth Rehabilitation and Treatment Center bills passed were:

* LB1144, to create an oversight committee and require reports;

* LB1188, to establish the position of superintendent of schools to administer educational programs;

* LB1148, giving the juvenile court authority to commit a youth to a specific YRTC facility and require the Office of Juvenile Services to provide the treatment plan to courts and interested parties.

Senators also unanimously passed Sen. Ernie Chambers' last bill (LB924) to require law enforcement to take anti-bias and implicit bias training and complete testing to minimize apparent or actual racial profiling. Chambers is leaving after this year because of term limits.

Sen. Machaela Cavanaugh's bill (LB1060), which would add to the definition of race in the Nebraska Fair Employment Practice Act traits such as hair texture and protective hairstyles, did not appear on the final reading agenda. She said someone had requested an attorney general's opinion on whether the bill would do what it is supposed to do.

That someone was Speaker Jim Scheer, who asked for the opinion on whether the bill changes the meaning of race for purposes of employment discrimination.