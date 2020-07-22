Legislature deadlocks on property taxes, business incentives

Sen. John McCollister of Omaha said the proposal would be "a step backward" and it is opposed by every school organization in the state.

Sen. Kate Bolz of Lincoln said she wants to be sure that schools with high needs are able to "get the resources they need to succeed."

Sen. John Stinner of Gering, chairman of the Appropriations Committee, took exception to news media suggestions that the Legislature has not sufficiently prioritized property tax relief.

The state currently provides $275 million in property tax relief, and that is the fourth largest item in the state budget, he said.

"Even in tough times we prioritized property tax relief," Stinner said.

Briese, a leader in tying the fate of property tax relief and business tax incentives together as "a package deal," said $275 million is 6% of property taxes levied "and that's not a lot to brag about."

Sen. Adam Morfeld of Lincoln suggested that "we don't have the revenue to do this in a fiscally responsible or sensible way," although there may be options for additional revenue available if Nebraskans decide to legalize medical marijuana or casino gaming when they vote on ballot issues in November.