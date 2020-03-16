Legislature calls off session until further notice

The Legislature won't meet Tuesday as scheduled and will not be meeting again until further notice, Speaker Jim Scheer announced Monday morning.

Scheer notified senators at about 10:20 a.m. the decision was made primarily for health and safety of the state and to protect the health of members of the Legislature. Omaha has recorded a number of cases of the illness with community spread -- cases that are not tied to travel or connected to a person who has traveled.