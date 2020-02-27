Legislature asks Corps of Engineers to focus on flood control

"Life, safety and protecting communities is the top priority for the Corps of Engineers," he said.

Slama's community and its surrounding farmland were devastated by flooding last year.

Peru is 2 miles from the river. Its river levee collapsed, and now the community faces "another year of the Missouri River trying to channel itself" through the area, the senator said.

Repair of that levee is not a Corps responsibility, Hudson has said.

A number of senators whose districts were impacted by severe flooding spoke in support of the resolution during a debate that was suddenly interrupted by expressions of concern about safety and security in the Capitol in the wake of last week's brandishing of openly carried assault weapons.

People in his legislative district have "a complete lack of faith in the Corps' ability to do its job," Sen. Ben Hansen of Blair said.

"The time for more studies is over," Sen. Tim Gragert of Creighton said.

Some land in his district may never be farmed again, Sen. Rob Clements of Elmwood told the Legislature.

"Dealing with the Corps can be a tremendous challenge," Sen. Myron Dorn of Adams said.