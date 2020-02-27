Legislature asks Corps of Engineers to focus on flood control

In the wake of record 2019 flooding that blew out levees and ravaged river communities and farmland, the Legislature on Thursday urged the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to center on flood control as it manages water in the Missouri River.
The resolution, adopted on a 43-1 vote, "sends a message to prioritize the lives of people who live downstream" from the big dams that the Corps manages upstream, Sen. Julie Slama of Peru said.
The Corps needs to "update levee standards," she said, noting that many river levees remain unrepaired a year after last March's disaster caused more than a billion dollars of damage in Nebraska.
The flooding a year ago represented "a systemic failure to proactively manage the Missouri River," Slama said. "Communities were left behind by Corps mismanagement and lack of pro-activity."
Gov. Pete Ricketts has also pushed the Corps to "change the way we're managing the river," and he has been engaged with the governors of Iowa, Missouri and Kansas in urging the Corps to reconsider how to "protect people and property" downstream from dams in South Dakota.
"All our decisions are focused on flood-control aspects," Col. John Hudson, commander of the Omaha District of the Corps, said in responding to earlier criticism voiced by Slama during a telephone interview this month.
"Life, safety and protecting communities is the top priority for the Corps of Engineers," he said.
Slama's community and its surrounding farmland were devastated by flooding last year.
Peru is 2 miles from the river. Its river levee collapsed, and now the community faces "another year of the Missouri River trying to channel itself" through the area, the senator said.
Repair of that levee is not a Corps responsibility, Hudson has said.
A number of senators whose districts were impacted by severe flooding spoke in support of the resolution during a debate that was suddenly interrupted by expressions of concern about safety and security in the Capitol in the wake of last week's brandishing of openly carried assault weapons.
People in his legislative district have "a complete lack of faith in the Corps' ability to do its job," Sen. Ben Hansen of Blair said.
"The time for more studies is over," Sen. Tim Gragert of Creighton said.
Some land in his district may never be farmed again, Sen. Rob Clements of Elmwood told the Legislature.
"Dealing with the Corps can be a tremendous challenge," Sen. Myron Dorn of Adams said.
"We don't have time for another study," Slama said.
