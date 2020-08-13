Legislature approves big property tax relief, state investment package

The Legislature handed commanding 41-4 approval Thursday to a huge compromise proposal constructed around increased property tax relief after rejecting a last-ditch effort to wait until senators could gauge the growing economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic.
Sen. Justin Wayne of Omaha attempted to apply the brakes to the proposal (LB1107), arguing that the Legislature could make a wiser decision when it convenes in January for the 2021 legislature session.
At issue is the commitment of hundreds of millions of dollars to fund local property tax relief, a new business development tax incentives program and a $300 million pledge to help fund creation of a proposed national pandemic response center at the University of Nebraska Medical Center.
"We are facing unprecedented times," Wayne argued. "My issue is the timing of what we are doing."
But Sen. Lou Ann Linehan of Elkhorn, chairwoman of the Legislature's Revenue Committee and the driving force behind the legislative package, noted that Appropriations Committee Chairman John Stinner of Gering had helped forge the final agreement with an eye focused on protecting the state's budgeting capacity.
"If he thought this was impossible, he wouldn't have joined" in fashioning the proposal, Linehan said.
The package is built around creation of a new program that would initially deliver $125 million in property tax relief through state income tax cuts with that commitment of state funding rising to $375 million no later than 2025.
In addition, 70% of casino gambling revenue generated in Nebraska would be delivered to property tax relief if voters approve a gambling initiative at the general election in November.
Also included in the legislative package is incremental funding for a new business tax incentive program that could cost $150 million in its fifth year and the pledge of $300 million in state funding for the ambitious $2.6 billion project at the Medical Center campus in Omaha.
The Medical Center project depends on federal designation of UNMC as the national pandemic response center.
The property tax component of the agreement begins with relief for about 6% of local school property taxes paid, rising to an estimated 18% in the fifth year.
That new program will be in addition to the current $275 million in property tax relief currently provided by the state's property tax credit cash fund.
Growing economic losses and challenges flowing from the COVID-19 pandemic need to be measured before the state makes such a large commitment, Wayne said, noting that recent Big Ten cancellation of the 2020 Husker football season will add to the state's economic losses.
The economic impact of the pandemic means that "people are waking up not knowing how they're going to feed their kids and pay their mortgage," Wayne said.
Commitment of this funding now would "put a handcuff on our opportunity to help people," he said. "My issue is the timing of what we are doing."
Sen. Curt Friesen of Henderson told Wayne that "while I share your revenue concerns," agriculture needs assistance now.
During the debate, Sen. Steve Erdman of Bayard praised Madsen's Bowling & Billiards in Lincoln for its challenge to Lincoln's local health directive requiring employees and patrons to wear masks to guard against spread of COVID-19.
"This is about control," Erdman said. "Take your masks off, go out and live your life. We're so afraid of dying that we forgot how to live."
Those remarks prompted a swift tweet by Sen. Matt Hansen of Lincoln: "One of the most uninformed and reckless speeches I've ever heard on the floor of the Legislature."
Wayne was joined by Sens. Machaela Cavanaugh of Omaha, Sen. Megan Hunt of Omaha and Erdman in a 4-39 vote to support his motion to shelve the bill.
Voting against enactment of the measure were Sens. Ernie Chambers of Omaha, Steve Halloran of Hastings, Erdman and Hunt.
