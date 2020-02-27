Legislature advances amended indoor vaping ban

State lawmakers on Thursday advanced a measure prohibiting the use of electronic cigarettes and vaping machines in workplaces, bars and restaurants.

The bill (LB840) from Sen. Dan Quick of Grand Island initially aimed to add "electronic smoking devices" to the Nebraska Clean Indoor Air Act, which bans cigarettes, cigars and pipes from being used in indoor places.

An amendment offered by the Health and Human Services Committee that carved out an exemption for vape shops and other places where electronic cigarettes are sold, allowing customers to smoke in those retailers, was adopted on Wednesday.

But during that debate, lawmakers said the definition in the bill originally used by Quick could have potentially criminalized the use of medical inhalers or humidifiers.

A compromise was reached Thursday to replace "electronic smoking devices" with "electronic nicotine delivery system," which senators said was more precise toward reaching Quick's goal.

The bill advanced to second round consideration on a 31-2 vote, with Sens. Rob Clements of Elmwood and Steve Erdman of Bayard voting against.