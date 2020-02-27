You are the owner of this article.
Legislature advances amended indoor vaping ban
The University of Nebraska Medical Center brought attention this month to a study by researcher Daisy Dai of e-cigarette use by teens, including vaping marijuana. Her observational study, analyzing responses to the National Youth Tobacco Survey of 38,000 students in grades 6-12, shows marijuana use in e-cigarettes increased among U.S. middle and high school students from 2017 to 2018.

State lawmakers on Thursday advanced a measure prohibiting the use of electronic cigarettes and vaping machines in workplaces, bars and restaurants.

The bill (LB840) from Sen. Dan Quick of Grand Island initially aimed to add "electronic smoking devices" to the Nebraska Clean Indoor Air Act, which bans cigarettes, cigars and pipes from being used in indoor places.

An amendment offered by the Health and Human Services Committee that carved out an exemption for vape shops and other places where electronic cigarettes are sold, allowing customers to smoke in those retailers, was adopted on Wednesday.

But during that debate, lawmakers said the definition in the bill originally used by Quick could have potentially criminalized the use of medical inhalers or humidifiers.

A compromise was reached Thursday to replace "electronic smoking devices" with "electronic nicotine delivery system," which senators said was more precise toward reaching Quick's goal.

University of Nebraska vaping study shows increasing teen use, including marijuana

The bill advanced to second round consideration on a 31-2 vote, with Sens. Rob Clements of Elmwood and Steve Erdman of Bayard voting against.

Quick said he'll continue working to tighten up the language in the bill, which he said is aimed at preventing young Nebraskans from being around e-cigs and other vaping devices.

"I know we have some more work to do," Quick said.

New e-cig law in Lincoln won't be enforced immediately
Law changes leave Lincoln retailers hazy on tobacco age

