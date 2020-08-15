Legislative wrap on some bills that passed, others that died

* Paid sick leave (LB305), sponsored by Sen. Sue Crawford of Bellevue, would guarantee five days of paid leave per year for employees who work for firms with four or more employees, and paid days off for victims of domestic violence. It was filibustered and didn't make it past first-round debate.

* Meatpacking workers (LB667), an amended proposal by Vargas to require meat processing plants to adopt a series of actions to protect workers from COVID-19, including 6 feet of distancing between workers on production lines, reached the floor of the Legislature too late for action before adjournment.

* Racial discrimination (LB1060), introduced by Sen. Machaela Cavanaugh of Omaha, would add to definition of race for workplace discrimination purposes that says race includes, but is not limited to, hair texture and protective hairstyles. The bill was vetoed by Ricketts and since the Legislature is adjourned sine die, she cannot request a veto override.

* Decoupling Nebraska tax code from federal law (LB1074), a proposed amendment by Sen. Tom Briese of Albion to pending legislation to protect an estimated $240 million in state revenue over a three-year period from the negative impact of the federal coronavirus aid package failed to gain approval.