Legislative wrap on some bills that passed, others that died

The 2020 Legislature passed 285 new bills and carryovers from the 2019 session by the time they adjourned this month. Senators killed all bills from 2019 and 2020 that failed to pass, did not make it to a vote on final reading or were stuck in committee.
Among the bills that passed:
* Ban dismemberment abortion (LB814), introduced by Lincoln Sen. Suzanne Geist, bans D&E abortion procedures on living fetuses. Geist had to pull the bill from the Judiciary Committee then shepherd it through three rounds of debate, as it was filibustered on all. Opponent Sen. Megan Hunt said the bill was unfairly given favored treatment by Speaker Jim Scheer on its scheduling for debate, and Lt. Gov. Mike Foley, a public supporter of the bill, would not remove himself from the president's chair as he managed debate on the bill.
* Sign language education (LB839 and LB965), introduced by Lincoln Sen. Anna Wishart and Omaha Sen. Mike McDonnell, passed unanimously and were signed by Gov. Pete Ricketts. Wishart’s bill allows Nebraska schools to offer American Sign Language as a language requirement, while McDonnell’s bill created a language assessment program for young children who are deaf or hard of hearing to help them prepare to enter kindergarten.
* Racial profiling (LB924), offered by Omaha Sen. Ernie Chambers, requires law enforcement to take anti-bias and implicit bias training and complete testing to minimize apparent or actual racial profiling.
* Athlete endorsements (LB962), introduced by Hunt, would allow college athletes in Nebraska to earn money through their name, image or likeness. Nebraska joins other states that have enacted similar legislation that would give college athletes free range to promote businesses on social media, sponsor camps, or sell private lessons.
* Parole eligibility (LB1004), introduced by Omaha Sen. Steve Lathrop, is a prison reform bill meant to help inmates who qualify out of prison. It is supported by the state's county attorneys and the Omaha Police Officers Association and would allow offenders to become parole-eligible at least two years before their mandatory discharge date.
* Ban on grooming (LB1080), from Lathrop, sailed through the Legislature. The bill requires public and private schools to develop and adopt policies aimed at preventing grooming of students by school employees by clearly communicating what contact with students is appropriate.
* Property tax relief, business incentives, University of Nebraska Medical Center project (LB1107), a compromise package negotiated by a special legislative committee that would provide up to $375 million in new property tax relief, launch a new business development tax incentive program and pledge $300 million in state funding support for a proposed $2.6 billion UNMC project if the federal government selects the Omaha campus as the site of a new national pandemic response center.
Youth Rehabilitation and Treatment (LB1140, 1144, 1148, 1188), introduced by Sens. Sara Howard, the Health and Human Services Committee and Sen. Tony Vargas, would provide legislative oversight of the state's YRTCs, require a plan and establish the position of superintendent of schools to administer educational programs.
Some of the bills that failed or died
* Red flag gun bill (LB58), proposed by Sen. Adam Morfeld of Lincoln, would allow a court to intervene in extreme cases where people have demonstrated they are a danger to themselves or others, have access to a firearm and have made threats of violence. It was advanced to the first round, but not debated and died at the end of the session.
* Expanding Legislature (LR279CA), from Speaker Jim Scheer of Norfolk, was blocked by a filibuster led chiefly by urban senators. Scheer’s plan would have asked voters to give the Legislature permission to expand to 55 senators, and would have required a vote to subsequently do so. While backers said more senators would reduce the size of some rural districts, opponents said any new districts would go to urban areas.
* Nebraska climate plan (LB283), sponsored by Lincoln Sen. Patty Pansing Brooks, failed to overcome a filibuster in late July. The proposal would have transferred $250,000 from the state’s petroleum release remedial action collection fund to the University of Nebraska to develop an evidence-based, data-driven strategic plan to mitigate the impacts of climate change.
* Paid sick leave (LB305), sponsored by Sen. Sue Crawford of Bellevue, would guarantee five days of paid leave per year for employees who work for firms with four or more employees, and paid days off for victims of domestic violence. It was filibustered and didn't make it past first-round debate.
* Meatpacking workers (LB667), an amended proposal by Vargas to require meat processing plants to adopt a series of actions to protect workers from COVID-19, including 6 feet of distancing between workers on production lines, reached the floor of the Legislature too late for action before adjournment.
* Racial discrimination (LB1060), introduced by Sen. Machaela Cavanaugh of Omaha, would add to definition of race for workplace discrimination purposes that says race includes, but is not limited to, hair texture and protective hairstyles. The bill was vetoed by Ricketts and since the Legislature is adjourned sine die, she cannot request a veto override.
* Decoupling Nebraska tax code from federal law (LB1074), a proposed amendment by Sen. Tom Briese of Albion to pending legislation to protect an estimated $240 million in state revenue over a three-year period from the negative impact of the federal coronavirus aid package failed to gain approval.
* Redistricting reform (LB1207), introduced by Omaha Sen. John McCollister, emerged onto the floor before the Legislature recessed in March, but was never scheduled for debate. The bill set new guidelines for the Legislature’s nine-member Redistricting Committee to reduce partisanship ahead of next year’s redistricting process. McCollister requested an opinion on the constitutionality of the bill from the Nebraska Attorney General’s Office, which said it would not hamper any future lawmakers from changing how redistricting is done.
Legislature Last Day, 8.13
Legislature Last Day, 8.13
Legislature Last Day, 8.13
Legislature Last Day, 8.13
Legislature Last Day, 8.13
Legislature Last Day, 8.13
Legislature Last Day, 8.13
Legislature Last Day, 8.13
Legislature Last Day, 8.13
Legislature Last Day, 8.13
Legislature Last Day, 8.13
Legislature Last Day, 8.13
Legislature Last Day, 8.13
Legislature Last Day, 8.13
Legislature Last Day, 8.13
Legislature Last Day, 8.13
Legislature Last Day, 8.13
Legislature Last Day, 8.13
Legislature Last Day, 8.13
Legislature Last Day, 8.13
Legislature Last Day, 8.13
Legislature Last Day, 8.13
Legislature Last Day, 8.13
Reach the writer at 402-473-7228 or jyoung@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @LJSLegislature
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!