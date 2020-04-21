Legislative challenger Palmtag answers attacks by her own party

Legislative candidate Janet Palmtag of Syracuse responded Tuesday to a series of attacks leveled at her by the Nebraska Republican Party despite her own GOP affiliation while pledging to be "a conservative, independent voice" in the Legislature.
Palmtag is seeking southeastern Nebraska's District 1 seat, which is now held by Sen. Julie Slama of Peru, who was appointed by Republican Gov. Pete Ricketts to fill a vacancy in 2019.
Dennis Schaardt of Steinauer is a third candidate in the race; two will be nominated by primary voters to compete in November's general election.
Palmtag has been the target of direct mail and radio ads by the Republican Party that have accused her of "siding with Lincoln liberals" and having "gone Lincoln" in her approach to some issues.
"Some people in the GOP are angry with me for questioning a 30% raise for the director of corrections," Palmtag said.
"I think most Nebraskans would question a 30% raise to anyone being paid with taxpayer dollars, especially when our prisons are the second worst in the nation for overcrowding and are plagued with high workforce turnover," she said.
Palmtag, a real estate agent, said hundreds of people in Southeast Nebraska have told her they are seriously concerned about conditions at the prison in Tecumseh.
"They fear another riot is possible," she said.
"The prison problems are vast and I'm looking forward to diving in to help address them and move our state forward," Palmtag said.
Slama, the youngest member of the Legislature, was appointed by Ricketts to fill the vacancy created by the election of former Sen. Dan Watermeier of Syracuse to a seat on the Nebraska Public Service Commission.
A graduate of Yale University who worked in the governor's successful 2018 re-election campaign, Slama, 23, is a part-time student at the University of Nebraska College of Law while she is serving in the Legislature.
Slama has been actively engaged as a state senator and particularly outspoken in pressing the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers on flood control issues following major flooding along the Missouri River in her legislative district a year ago.
Palmtag said she is disappointed that expressing concern about prisons could result in the negative attacks from the Nebraska Republican Party.
"To set the record straight," she said, "I am not an atheist; I'm a Catholic.
"I am pro-life, pro-2nd Amendment, pro-family and pro-Nebraska," she said.
"It's disappointing that Washington politics have found their way to Nebraska," Palmtag said, "and more disappointing that our young citizens are being taught that these tactics are acceptable in the party or in our society."
Palmtag entered the legislative race with the support of former Gov. Dave Heineman and Rep. Jeff Fortenberry.
