Legislative challenger Palmtag answers attacks by her own party

"They fear another riot is possible," she said.

"The prison problems are vast and I'm looking forward to diving in to help address them and move our state forward," Palmtag said.

Slama, the youngest member of the Legislature, was appointed by Ricketts to fill the vacancy created by the election of former Sen. Dan Watermeier of Syracuse to a seat on the Nebraska Public Service Commission.

A graduate of Yale University who worked in the governor's successful 2018 re-election campaign, Slama, 23, is a part-time student at the University of Nebraska College of Law while she is serving in the Legislature.

Slama has been actively engaged as a state senator and particularly outspoken in pressing the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers on flood control issues following major flooding along the Missouri River in her legislative district a year ago.

Palmtag said she is disappointed that expressing concern about prisons could result in the negative attacks from the Nebraska Republican Party.

"To set the record straight," she said, "I am not an atheist; I'm a Catholic.

"I am pro-life, pro-2nd Amendment, pro-family and pro-Nebraska," she said.