Legislative candidate Stephany Pleasant wants Medicaid expansion now

Lincoln legislative candidate Stephany Pleasant says "Nebraskans need the expanded Medicaid voters approved two years ago" to be implemented now.

"It's important to remember that nearly 90,000 Nebraskans are still waiting on the Medicaid expansion they voted for in 2018," the District 25 candidate said.

"It is now more critical than ever for lawmakers to push Gov. Ricketts and the Department of Health and Human Services to implement the plan without restrictions."

With the outbreak of the coronavirus in Nebraska, medical care coverage is needed for the newly eligible Nebraskans immediately, rather than waiting for scheduled implementation Oct. 1, Pleasant said.

Pleasant, 30, earned a law degree from the University of Nebraska College of Law and said she is practicing public-interest law, providing free legal services to students at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

Before that, she served people with disabilities at Disability Rights of Nebraska.

In addition to health care, Pleasant said she is focused on equal access to education, justice system reform and employee protections.

Pleasant is a Democrat seeking the seat in the nonpartisan Legislature held by Sen. Suzanne Geist of Lincoln, who is a registered Republican.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7248 or dwalton@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSdon

