You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Legislative candidate Stephany Pleasant wants Medicaid expansion now
View Comments

Legislative candidate Stephany Pleasant wants Medicaid expansion now

{{featured_button_text}}

Lincoln legislative candidate Stephany Pleasant says "Nebraskans need the expanded Medicaid voters approved two years ago" to be implemented now.

"It's important to remember that nearly 90,000 Nebraskans are still waiting on the Medicaid expansion they voted for in 2018," the District 25 candidate said.

"It is now more critical than ever for lawmakers to push Gov. Ricketts and the Department of Health and Human Services to implement the plan without restrictions."

With the outbreak of the coronavirus in Nebraska, medical care coverage is needed for the newly eligible Nebraskans immediately, rather than waiting for scheduled implementation Oct. 1, Pleasant said.

Pleasant, 30, earned a law degree from the University of Nebraska College of Law and said she is practicing public-interest law, providing free legal services to students at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

Before that, she served people with disabilities at Disability Rights of Nebraska.

In addition to health care, Pleasant said she is focused on equal access to education, justice system reform and employee protections. 

Pleasant is a Democrat seeking the seat in the nonpartisan Legislature held by Sen. Suzanne Geist of Lincoln, who is a registered Republican. 

Stephany Pleasant

Stephany Pleasant, legislative District 25 candidate.

 COURTESY PHOTO

Reach the writer at 402-473-7248 or dwalton@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSdon

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News