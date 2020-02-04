Legislative board will decide if special oversight of YRTCs is needed

A special committee should be created to oversee the Youth Rehabilitation and Treatment Centers, Health and Human Services Committee Chairwoman Sara Howard told the Legislature's Executive Board Tuesday.
The resolution (LR298) to create the legislative committee described it as nine members from four committees and an at-large member. It was introduced in response to deteriorating conditions and circumstances at the Youth Rehabilitation and Treatment Center-Geneva over the summer of 2019.
The special committee would produce a report by Dec. 15 and then be dissolved, Howard said.
"They would really look at how things are going as the department recovers from the crisis in Geneva and as they implement any changes that we decide to make to the YRTCs in statute this year," she said.
Nebraska Ombudsman Julie Rogers described for the board the complex nature of 35 youths the Geneva center served in August, when the crisis was discovered. Over half of them are now being served at the YRTC in Kearney.
They came from 10 counties and included youths from three Native tribes. Nine had one or two previous commitments to Geneva; one was born when her mother was there. Ages ranged from 14-18 years old.
Ten had been adjudicated as state wards, and 14 others had a history of being state wards. Four were in the legal custody of a tribe. Thirty-three out of the 35 had a documented history of being abused or neglected, including being sex trafficked.
All 35 of the youth were diagnosed with a behavior disorder and/or a mental health disorder; 27 had been prescribed one or more psychotropic medications at some point during their commitment.
Rogers said her office is looking into what caused the deterioration of the physical campus and programming at the center.
Sen. Mark Kolterman of Seward said he was "extremely disappointed" that decisions were made in the past to make radical changes to a program that had worked so well. And the idea that the state can't staff these facilities properly in rural Nebraska, as HHS has said, is a "bunch of gobbledy-goop," he said.
"It's not true," he said. "We have quality people who are willing to live in Geneva, Nebraska, and surrounding areas. I think that's a misnomer. If anything, we ought to be looking at ways to enhance rural Nebraska."
Department CEO Dannette Smith opposed the resolution, saying she has been in frequent communication, overcommunication even, with leaders of the Health and Human Services Committee and others. A special oversight committee is duplicative and unnecessary, she said.
"Everyone agrees that changes are needed within the YRTC system," she said. "We are making those changes."
She said an oversight committee could hinder the department's ability to move swiftly and expeditiously in managing the necessary changes to the YRTCs.
She told Kolterman that even before she arrived in Nebraska a year ago, there were difficulties in maintaining the Geneva staff, both front line and clinical staff.
Omaha Sen. Ernie Chambers told Smith the Legislature has to conduct oversight in the way it deems necessary.
"The Legislature is the steward of the people's money," he said. "This is such a serious area because it affects our children. ... I think the more eyes that are watching, the better. The more opinions that are expressed by people that will be genuinely concerned, the better."
The Executive Board also heard a bill (LB1144) that would require an annual review and physical inspection of all state-run institutions such as the YRTCs, Beatrice State Developmental Center and the regional centers, by the Ombudsman's Office and other reports by the Office of Juvenile Services and HHS to the Inspector General of Nebraska Child Welfare.
That would include notices of violations of the Prison Rape Elimination Act, assaults, escapes, attempted suicide, self-harm, property damage -- such as sprinklers being pulled -- use of mechanical restraints and significant medical events.
Howard described an escape incident at the Kearney YRTC by a 16-year-old and 17-year-old who went through a tunnel and school window. The two stole a car and were caught in Seward, where they were picked to be taken back to Kearney. When the driver stopped for gas in York one of the boys assaulted the driver in a bathroom. The boys then stole that car but ran out of gas and were intercepted by York police officers and returned to Kearney.
"That's the type of incident that we would like the inspector general to be aware of when it occurs," Howard told the committee.
She would also like to be notified of staffing and of leadership changes to the YRTCs because when the crisis occurred last summer, there was confusion among senators as to who was in charge of the centers.
Rogers, the ombudsman, said it was embarrassing, to say the least, that the office did not know the crisis the Geneva YRTC was going through.
"Our office is only as good as the complaints and the information we receive," Rogers said.
Knowing what information to request and tracking issues as they happen would give the office a part in solving problems before they become a crisis.
Mark LaBouchardiere, director of facilities for the department, opposed the bill, saying the YRTCs already report many of the incidents included in the bill, and more reporting takes staff time away from the youths.
