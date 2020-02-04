Legislative board will decide if special oversight of YRTCs is needed

She told Kolterman that even before she arrived in Nebraska a year ago, there were difficulties in maintaining the Geneva staff, both front line and clinical staff.

Omaha Sen. Ernie Chambers told Smith the Legislature has to conduct oversight in the way it deems necessary.

"The Legislature is the steward of the people's money," he said. "This is such a serious area because it affects our children. ... I think the more eyes that are watching, the better. The more opinions that are expressed by people that will be genuinely concerned, the better."

The Executive Board also heard a bill (LB1144) that would require an annual review and physical inspection of all state-run institutions such as the YRTCs, Beatrice State Developmental Center and the regional centers, by the Ombudsman's Office and other reports by the Office of Juvenile Services and HHS to the Inspector General of Nebraska Child Welfare.

That would include notices of violations of the Prison Rape Elimination Act, assaults, escapes, attempted suicide, self-harm, property damage -- such as sprinklers being pulled -- use of mechanical restraints and significant medical events.