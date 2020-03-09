Lawmakers advance bill requiring schools create policies prohibiting 'grooming'

One piece of a multi-part plan to protect students from being groomed by teachers, administrators or other school employees advanced from first-round debate on Monday.

The bill (LB1080) from Omaha Sen. Steve Lathrop would require public and private schools to develop and adopt policies that clearly communicate to school employees what contact with students is appropriate.

"In discussing this topic, we learned that while many school districts have policies regarding appropriate conduct between staff and students," Lathrop said, "that is not the case in every school district."

Each policy would be required to describe and prohibit grooming, or the building of a friendship or relationship with a child in order to exploit them for sex, Lathrop said.

School policies would also need to outline which communication platforms teachers can use to communicate with students, the reporting process for any misconduct, and prohibit any sexual interaction between teachers and former students for at least one year after they leave the school.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}