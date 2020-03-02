Law seeks to reassure state employees they can talk without fear of retaliation

The chairs of two legislative committees want state officials in at least two major departments — Health and Human Services and Correctional Services — to permit workers to communicate with senators and testify at hearings.
The heads of those departments told the Legislature's Executive Board last month that they oppose the bill that would mandate that because it's unnecessary.
Health and Human Services Committee Chairwoman Sara Howard introduced the legislation (LB1191) that would give express permission for an employee of the Office of Juvenile Services, Department of Health and Human Services and the Department of Correctional Services to communicate with members of the Legislature and the Ombudsman's office and to testify at any public hearing regarding the operations and conditions of their employing department.
The bill doesn't have a priority designation, but Howard is hoping it can be attached to another Youth Rehabilitation and Treatment Center-related bill that does. The Executive Board has yet to decide that.
Howard said that in working with issues regarding the Youth Rehabilitation and Treatment Centers over the interim, a lot of state employees wanted to talk to her but were afraid of retaliation.
The Department of Corrections has released a policy that outlined guidelines for employees having contact with members of the Legislature and providing testimony on bills.
Howard and Director Scott Frakes interpret the policy differently.
"We want to make sure that folks feel like they can respond to our requests when we send them," Howard said.
As long as eight years ago, when she was a new senator, she said, a Health and Human Services employee wanted to talk to Howard about what Howard thought was a simple bill, but was afraid that if she was seen talking to the senator the woman would get in trouble, be fired or have difficulties at work.
Recently, employees told Howard they would like to talk to senators when they are at their workplaces, or on tours, but are not able to, she said.
"We never want to have a gag on employees telling us what's actually going on. It helps us make better policy when we know what's really going on in the institutions we preside over as policymakers," Howard said.
It promotes transparency and accountability, she said. "We make the worst policies when we have the least amount of information."
Spike Eickholt, with the ACLU of Nebraska, told the board the courts, including the U.S. Supreme Court, have said government employees have First Amendment rights, just like anyone else. But their employers can limit what they say as matters of nonpublic concern, such as security information in the prisons.
Corrections employees do have the right to speak on matters of public concern, such as employee pay or matters of general planning or community safety, such as solitary confinement.
Judiciary Committee Chairman Steve Lathrop said he can't make Frakes work with him, and he doesn't. But it's important that he is able to have discussions with people who work in the department.
"We need to be clear that the people that work at the Department of Corrections can talk to state senators, the Ombudsman's office and the inspector general without fear of reprisal," Lathrop said.
The bill is important because it reaffirms the Legislature's oversight, he said.
Health and Human Services Department CEO Dannette Smith said the department understands the importance of transparency and accurate information to inform legislators, and in her short tenure, HHS has been transparent with the Legislature and provided information to the Ombudsman's office.
The bill says employees can communicate at "all reasonable times," which Smith said is not defined but left to an individual's interpretation. And that has potential to negatively impact institutions and the people they serve, and disrupt operations, she said.
The department doesn't prohibit employees from testifying at public hearings as an individual or as the representative of another entity, she said.
"We feel that this bill is not necessary. We want to caution taking our staff offline to have conversations. It's going to impact the care of the people that we're charged with taking care of," she said.
And she wanted to caution against sharing information that might not be accurate, she said. "I think that there's a time and place. ... We're going to support the senators coming out and visiting, we just want to know when, that's all. ... We need to be careful about what gets shared."
Frakes said the Corrections Department appreciates when state officials are able to provide notice of visits, and it's imperative that staffing is not compromised in any way by tours and the needs to converse with employees who are on duty.
And it would be inappropriate for staff to address public officials about agency policy without receiving permission to speak on behalf of the department.
He has routinely encouraged staff to engage senators, he said.
"I want my staff to be engaged in the legislative process. They have opinions and they have rights and they have issues that they need to bring forward," he said.
But when someone shares information that is inaccurate or doesn't reflect the bigger picture, he said, undoing that can be "extremely complicated."
