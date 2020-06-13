Kerrey, Heineman urge Slama to apologize for 'racist campaigning'

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Former Democratic Gov. Bob Kerrey and former Republican Gov. Dave Heineman have urged Sen. Julie Slama of Peru to apologize for what they described as "racist, negative campaigning" directed at her legislative opponent, Janet Palmtag of Syracuse.

"Without such an apology and condemnation of racist attacks in the strongest terms, you risk becoming the Steve King of Nebraska," they wrote Slama.

King, a hard-line conservative who was often accused of white supremacist rhetoric, lost a contested Republican primary race in Iowa earlier this month and will leave the House of Representatives at the end of the year.

The two former governors zeroed in on the contents of a Slama campaign flyer distributed by mail.

"Simply put, your flyer is way out of bounds and has no place in Nebraska politics," they said.

"But what truly marks it as repugnant is the use of race-baiting tactics."

"If you refuse to apologize, then you mark yourself as unfit for public office and you should resign," the two former governors told Slama.