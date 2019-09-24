Sen. John Lowe of Kearney on Tuesday announced his candidacy for reelection to the Legislature with an emphasis on his Republican support and a promise to continue to center on property tax relief and reduced government spending.
Lowe was elected to his first term in 2016 representing Buffalo County and District 37.
"During my time in the Legislature, I've worked to reduce the property tax burden by putting every dollar we can find into the property tax credit relief fund and reducing government spending," he said.
Lowe launched his campaign with endorsements from the Nebraska Republican Party, Gov. Pete Ricketts, Lt. Gov. Mike Foley and former Gov. Kay Orr.
His announcement included a statement from Nebraska Republican Party executive director Ryan Hamilton describing Lowe as "a champion for his district and the taxpayers of Nebraska."
Lowe has "spent his time protecting innocent life, ensuring our veterans are treated with the respect they deserve, opposing tax increases and protecting our Second Amendment rights," Hamilton said.
"The Nebraska Republican Party is going to make sure the voters of Kearney know that Sen. Lowe has earned a second term," he said.
During his first term, Lowe served on the Government, Military and Veterans Affairs Committee, the Urban Affairs Committee and the General Affairs Committee, as well as the executive board of the nonpartisan Legislature.