Kearney man forms Nonpartisan Nebraska group

In August, during a 17-day wrap-up of the 2020 legislative session, a frustrated Sen. Steve Lathrop lamented the invisible, but really not-so-invisible, influence of partisanship on the Nebraska Legislature.
In his 10 years in office, he said, he served with people who respected the institution of the unicameral Legislature. They would say there's not a Republican way or a Democratic way to solve 90% of the problems that come before senators.
"But that's not what we're doing any more," he said. "Nobody's exercising judgment in this place anymore. We don't care. We're waiting for somebody to give us orders, for god's sake. And they're partisan."
That partisan lean of the Legislature has bothered a young man in Kearney for several years, too.
Nathan Leach, 24, has written on social media about the benefits of a nonpartisan Legislature since 2017. And he's testified a few times at the Capitol on the topic.
Now he's put together a group of like-minded people to form Nonpartisan Nebraska, a grassroots organization dedicated to preserving the nonpartisan structure and traditions of the unicameral Legislature. At last count, it had 10 board members, including himself, of mostly independents, three Democrats, a Republican and a Libertarian.
The group, he said, will try to combat the eroding civility and increased partisanship in the Legislature, in part by educating Nebraskans through civic engagement, hands-on learning, forums for organizations to further nonpartisan reforms.
How did Leach arrive at the place where this was such a priority?
In his early teens, he said, he followed the ideas of tea party conservatives. He would visit his dad in Arizona, traveling with him to his job sites and listening in the truck to Rush Limbaugh, one of the early conservative radio hosts.
At age 15, before his freshman year in high school, he went on a trip with his cousin to Denmark, Sweden and Finland.
"And that completely changed my world," Leach said. "I went from being this super conservative-minded person to someone who said, 'Hey, the world is working in a different way somewhere.'"
He also came out as gay that year, he said, which contributed to his way of thinking about how politics worked.
"Through experience you kind of see things a different way," he said.
Now he's a proud independent, he said.
In high school, he was in various groups and clubs, including Student Council, and became somewhat passionate about parliamentary procedure.
"We live in a state with a very unique legislative system, and you get a young person that's extremely passionate about our nonpartisan unicameral," he said of his study of the Legislature and politics in high school.
He said he saw firsthand the destructive nature of partisan politics while working as a page in the Arizona State Legislature in 2015.
“Everything lawmakers did was determined by the ‘D’ or ‘R’ next to their name, not what was best for their constituents. This was in stark contrast to Nebraska’s unique nonpartisan unicameral," he said.
He went from a semester there, in 2016, to working in South Dakota on a statewide nonpartisan elections initiative, going door-to-door from July to November talking to people about Nebraska's unicameral Legislature.
But he came to Lincoln in 2017 to find the Legislature embroiled in a rules debate and takeover of committee chairmanships by Republicans and conservatives, he said.
"That's when I started protest testifying," Leach said.
The Legislature is close to a breaking point — and once broken, it will not be easy to put back together, he said.
The idea of Nonpartisan Nebraska was formed then.
Leach will serve as the group’s executive director and is joined by a diverse group of Nebraskans who will serve on the board of directors, he said, including former state Sen. Al Davis of Hyannis, a Republican, and Kearney City Councilwoman Tami James Moore, an independent.
“My stint as a Nebraska state senator was a great lesson for me in how good government can be when much of the partisan bickering is stripped away,” Davis said. “George Norris' creation has been a model for how people can work together when not constrained by the iron shackles of partisan politics."
Davis said he believes the Norris vision is under threat and educating both the public and those in power about the strengths and virtues of Nebraska's unique approach to civil discourse, genuine problem solving and putting the needs of Nebraskans ahead of those of party bosses is essential.
Moore said the political division nationwide is alarming and the partisanship in the Legislature has reflected that in recent sessions.
"As a local elected official, and the only female on the City Council in 20 years, I look forward to focusing my attention and energy on community and state issues, and working with the newly formed Nonpartisan Nebraska," she said.
Nonpartisan Nebraska will be an educational-based 501(c)(3) nonprofit. A virtual launch meeting with guest speaker Charlyne Berens, author of "One House," along with several former state lawmakers, is scheduled for the end of October.
Board members, beside Leach, Davis and Moore, are: Samantha Chavez, legislative staffer, Democrat; Kate High, retired, Department of Health and Human Services, Democrat; Rev. Chris Morton, regional minister, Christian Church In Nebraska, Democrat, Justin Otoski, Army veteran, student, independent; Dexter Schrodt, attorney, lobbyist for the Nebraska Medical Association, independent; Chris Snurr, internal auditor at Ameritas, Libertarian; James Woody, University of Nebraska, independent.
Other interested parties can sign up to join Nonpartisan Nebraska at nonpartisanne.com.
