Kearney man forms Nonpartisan Nebraska group

How did Leach arrive at the place where this was such a priority?

In his early teens, he said, he followed the ideas of tea party conservatives. He would visit his dad in Arizona, traveling with him to his job sites and listening in the truck to Rush Limbaugh, one of the early conservative radio hosts.

At age 15, before his freshman year in high school, he went on a trip with his cousin to Denmark, Sweden and Finland.

"And that completely changed my world," Leach said. "I went from being this super conservative-minded person to someone who said, 'Hey, the world is working in a different way somewhere.'"

He also came out as gay that year, he said, which contributed to his way of thinking about how politics worked.

"Through experience you kind of see things a different way," he said.

Now he's a proud independent, he said.

In high school, he was in various groups and clubs, including Student Council, and became somewhat passionate about parliamentary procedure.