July 3 petition deadline close, but signatures gathered from a distance

It can be tricky to find places to set up a table for collections, she said. But, "We're still managing to stay on track with the signatures we need to collect."

There's enough people who care about the issue that many are excited to sign, Wishart said. And the company that is helping with signature gathering on the paid side, First Tuesday, is good at ensuring signatures can be verified, she said.

The gambling petition would allow all forms of casino games to be conducted by authorized operators at licensed racetracks.

Lynne McNally, spokeswoman for Keep The Money In Nebraska, said petition circulators are using guidelines in their signature gathering from Secretary of State Bob Evnen and protocols used by other groups.

They are wearing masks and gloves and have bought individually wrapped disposable pens that signers can throw away there or take with them.

"We're doing social distancing and we're handing them the petition and then we're backing up," McNally said.

The constitutional amendment allows casino gaming — including roulette, slot machines, black jack, poker — at the licensed racetrack. Two other petitions cover the technical aspects of enacting the state law and where the money goes from the games of chance.