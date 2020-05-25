July 3 petition deadline close, but signatures gathered from a distance

Petition signatures gatherers are out again, trying to wrap up their drives to get their issues before voters in the 2020 general election.
At least two — the medical cannabis and racetrack casino gambling initiative petitions — have made modifications to how they are getting those signatures, using masks, social distancing, disposable pens and the like.
One petition drive to cap the interest rates on payday lenders has not returned to collect signatures.
Those who are back out there say they are confident, given they have been at this awhile even with the interruption, that they will get enough signatures and meet the July 3 deadline.
The medical marijuana constitutional amendment would give Nebraskans the right to use, possess and safely produce cannabis and its products for serious medical conditions. Its use would have to be recommended by a doctor or nurse practitioner.
After suspending the signature gathering for a couple of months, Nebraskans for Medical Marijuana are now doing social distance signing, with hand sanitizer, single-use pens, and six foot distance between the signature collector and the person signing, said Lincoln Sen. Anna Wishart, one of the petition sponsors.
There also has been some drive-up signing, in which people can sign from their vehicle, she said.
It can be tricky to find places to set up a table for collections, she said. But, "We're still managing to stay on track with the signatures we need to collect."
There's enough people who care about the issue that many are excited to sign, Wishart said. And the company that is helping with signature gathering on the paid side, First Tuesday, is good at ensuring signatures can be verified, she said.
The gambling petition would allow all forms of casino games to be conducted by authorized operators at licensed racetracks.
Lynne McNally, spokeswoman for Keep The Money In Nebraska, said petition circulators are using guidelines in their signature gathering from Secretary of State Bob Evnen and protocols used by other groups.
They are wearing masks and gloves and have bought individually wrapped disposable pens that signers can throw away there or take with them.
"We're doing social distancing and we're handing them the petition and then we're backing up," McNally said.
The constitutional amendment allows casino gaming — including roulette, slot machines, black jack, poker — at the licensed racetrack. Two other petitions cover the technical aspects of enacting the state law and where the money goes from the games of chance.
The majority of money would go to reducing property taxes, McNally said. Some would also go to the county or city where the tracks are located, and some would be available for the Legislature to divvy up.
The six racetracks that could allow the games are in Lincoln, Omaha, Columbus, Grand Island, South Sioux City and Hastings.
Keep The Money In Nebraska has partnered with Ho-Chunk Inc., the corporate arm of the Winnebago tribe, which owns a casino in Iowa and has a racetrack in South Sioux City. Ho-Chunk would also manage the Lincoln and Omaha tracks.
The group needs 125,000 to 130,000 signatures for the constitutional amendment and 80,000 to 85,000 each for the state laws.
"I'm confident that we will have enough of a cushion that it's not going to be a problem," she said.
Another petition group, working on changing the ability of so-called pay-day lending rates to not exceed 36% annual percentage rate, has not returned to collecting signatures, said spokeswoman Melanie Clark, and is assessing how many signatures would be needed based on voter registration.
One of the sponsors, Thomas Wagoner of Omaha, said people have tried to get limits on the percentage rates by changing state law, but those attempts have been unsuccessful.
A 2018 bill introduced by Omaha Sen. Tony Vargas changed some of the rules of payday lenders but did not cap the interest rate.
A bill (LB379) introduced by Sen. Mark Kolterman last year would allow a payday lender that has a principal place of business in the state to offer loans online. It has received a priority designation so it can be debated when the Legislature comes back into session in July.
A report from the Nebraska Department of Banking and Finance found the average contracted annual percentage rate in 2017 for delayed deposit transactions was 404%. Colorado and South Dakota were among eight states as of last October with a 36% cap on the loans.
Gov. Pete Ricketts seemed to discourage petition drive signature collection at his Friday coronavirus briefing, after a reporter asked about the advisability of gathering signatures, with an example of one person going door to door.
The governor said there is nothing specific in directed health measures regarding those circulators. But he is concerned, he said, that petition circulators will circulate the virus.
"To do a petition properly, to do it legally, the person has to read you the petition," he said.
That means they will be in close contact for a period of time, and if they are infected, they could expose a person in close proximity.
"I would be really cautious about interfacing with any of those people. If they're going to your house then they're going to the person next door and the person next door, that's just a way to circulate the virus around your neighborhood," he said.
Ricketts has been outspoken about his opposition to the medical marijuana petition effort.
Michener
Memorial Day Weekend
Memorial Day Weekend
Lancaster County Courthouse
Campgrounds
Church Social Distancing
Boys and Girls Club food distribution
Children of Smithfield
Farmers Market
Parkview Christian Teacher Appreciation Day
Signs on South 16th
Election Day
Lincoln reopening
Lincoln reopening
Mother's Day
Reopening Hair Salon
Corona Cruz
Corona Cruz
Lincoln Christian 2020 Seniors
Restaurants Reopen
Test Nebraska site
Selfie wall
Drive-Thru Career Fair
Super Saver
Wishtree
Center for People In Need food distribution
Marathon void
Art walk
Gateway Mall, 5.1
Gateway Mall
Drive-through parade
Former Cop Birthday Drive-by
Masks For Truckers
Hero Signs
Dandelions
Puzzles
Sunken Gardens
O Street cruising
Billy's takeout
BikeLNK disinfecting
Bryan Mobile Testing
Teacher and Staff Parade
Teacher and Staff Parade
Thank you!!!
91-year-old released
Air and Army National Guard COVID-19 testing
Food Bank
Thank you
South 27th and Washington Streets mural
Sunken Gardens tea party picnic
Thanks to LJS
Social distancing
Spring Game Emptiness
Snowman
Grata Bar & Lounge
Thank You
Eagle with PPE
Weather
Football Stadium
COVID-19 State Employee Union
1867 Bar
Nebraska Crossing Outlets
Herbie Husker Runzas
Playgrounds closed
Virtual City Council
Drive-by Easter egg hunt
Riding a bike
Glider
Drive-thru Easter Egg Hunt
Watch: Lincoln neighbors sing 'The Old Rugged Cross'
Constellation Studios
Good Friday Music
Kite Flying
Gardening
Masks on a walk
Peter Pan Park
Watch: A timelapse of the mural at Saro Cider
Heroes sign
COVID-19 Workplace Safety
Watch: Steffany Lien twirls at birthday party
Downtown Parking
Capitol walk
Shirts for FEMA
Saro Cider mural
Holmes Lake crowd
Watch: Hand sanitizer rolls off Innovation Campus assembly line
Tennis
Smoke Signal
No fun here
Wildlife Safari Park
Inverse Parade
Essential workers
Huntington
Beechner Field
Haymarket
Staying Fit
Empty downtown
First Friday-Kiechel Fine Art
Windy day
Nursing Home Horses
School sign
Tower Square sign
Noyes Art Gallery
Free ice cream
Father-Son Fishing
Chalk art
Empty campus
Billboard
Coronavirus Testing CHI
Free lunch for truckers
Ready to paint
Volleyball
Holiday Inn Express
Church services
WATCH: Celebrating a birthday with a parade
Rock Island Trail
Gaga's Greenery & Flowers
DoorDash
FoodNet, 3.26
Le Quartier
Restaurant takeout and delivery
StarTran Ridership
Barber Shop Restrictions
BigShots
SCC donation
Virus Nursing Homes
Simpsons in the windows
Virus Outbreak Nebraska
Capitol cleaning
Drive-thru COVID-19 testing
Soccer
Protest
Legislature virus
UNL Beekeeping virtual class
Computer monitors
Lincoln Lutheran Online Teaching
Disc Golf
Joyo Theatre
Nowear BMX Compound
Bourbon Theatre
City golf courses
Braeda's social distancing
Russ's Market
Biking for groceries
Playing with kids
Construction
The Bike Rack sign
Mopac Trail
St. Patrick's Day
Social Distancing
Curbside Pickup
Qdoba
Tower Square
LPS Chromebook pickup
People's City Mission
Food Bank of Lincoln
UNL Moving Out
Reach the writer at 402-473-7228 or jyoung@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @LJSLegislature
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.