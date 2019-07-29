Sen. Julie Slama of Peru has been named the 2019 Young Republican national legislator of the year.
Slama, 23, was appointed to Southeast Nebraska's District 1 seat in the Legislature by Gov. Pete Ricketts following the 2018 election of former Sen. Dan Watermeier to a seat on the Nebraska Public Service Commission.
Her selection as YR legislator of the year was made by the Young Republican National Federation at its 2019 national convention held in Omaha last week.
Slama is "a tremendous representative for her district and a champion for rural Nebraska," YR National Chairman Jason Emert said. "She is a steadfast supporter of pro-life causes, the Second Amendment and ag-friendly bills."
Emert said Slama has fought effectively for flood relief after the costliest natural disaster in the history of Nebraska and her district this past spring.
Slama was cited for spearheading 2019 legislation to crack down on human trafficking and strengthen Nebraska civics education.
"There's still much to be done," she said.
"My plan to secure a brighter future for District 1 includes major property tax relief, better state funding for our rural schools, economic development and infrastructure improvements."
Slama will be a candidate for election to a four-year term next year.